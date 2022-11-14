DebugPoint NEWS

DebugPoint Weekly Roundup #22.13: AlmaLinux 8.7, New Version of sed + More

Posted by arindam on November 14, 2022

We present the weekly roundup #22.13 featuring FOSS and tech updates across the web.

Welcome to the DebugPoint Weekly roundup #22.13, where you can find all the happenings from this week, mainly from the Linux and open-source space.

This week mostly concentrates on the application updates and distro updates see their testing versions for the upcoming releases.

Here’s what happened this week.

DebugPoint Weekly Roundup #22.13

🎯 Spotlight updates from GNU/Linux

  • The Linux Kernel backlight problem fix arrived in the 6.1 release, as per the Red Hat developer. Testing is in progress. [Read More]
  • FFmpeg brings support for AV1 encoding support for NVIDIA NVENC AV1 [Read More]

📌 Top Articles this week from DebugPoint

LXQt 1.2.0: Top New Features & Wayland Updates
How to Enable Netflix Full HD (1080p) in Ubuntu and Other Linux

🖥️ Desktop Environment and Linux Distro

  • Linux Kernel 6.0 arrives in Fedora 37 BETA images. The release is imminent.
  • OpenSUSE Leap Micro 5.3 release candidate is now available for testing. [Read More]
  • Peppermint OS Devuan Latest Release Brings Nala Package Manager + More [Read More]
  • KDE Plasma 5.27 Bringing Subtle Outline on Windows. [Read More]
  • Deepin 23 Alpha is now out with new looks with “flow design” and features. [Read More]
  • Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.7 is out with new features and capabilities. [Read More]
  • AlmaLinux 8.7 is out based on RHEL 8.7, with Kernel 4.18 and more updates. [Read More]
  • EasyOS 4.5 “Dunfell” is released with new features. [Read More]
  • Mageia 9 Alpha 1 is finally out for testing with a delay. [Read More]

🔖 Application Updates

  • Commandline utility sed 4.9 is out after three years of development. [Read more]
  • Krita 5.1.3 has been released with minor updates and bug fixes. [Read More]
  • Portmaster 1.0 – a free and open-source application firewall, is now released. [Read More]
  • MPV Media Player 0.35.0 is now available with FFmpeg 4.0 support. [Read More]

💡 Interesting updates across the web

  • Thunderbird is planning to bring in the “Supernova” release in 2023. Here’s a quick look via Twitter. [Read More]

Wrapping Up

That’s about this week’s weekly roundup #22.13. Please let me know in the comment box if you know of some exciting news stories we might have missed this week.

See you in the next round-up.

