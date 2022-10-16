DebugPoint Weekly Roundup #22.09: New Wayland Compositor, Firefox OS Revival and More

Here’s the weekly roundup #22.09 for you across the GNU/Linux and tech world.

Welcome to the DebugPoint Weekly roundup #22.09, where you can find all the happenings from this week, mainly from the Linux and open-source space. This week saw some major anniversaries from some distros and some application updates. Also, we saw major releases and announcements from desktop environments.

Here’s what happened this week.

🎯 Spotlight updates from GNU/Linux

Debian 14 (to be released in 2027) is code-named “Forky”, announced in the mailing list. [Read more]

SerenityOS celebrates the 4th anniversary of the first commit. [Read more]

KDE celebrates its 26th birthday! [Read more]

📌 Top Articles this week from DebugPoint

🖥️ Desktop Environment and Linux Distro

Thunar File Manager Just Got an Awesome Feature: Image Preview! [Read more]

KDE Plasma announced the release of version 5.26, bringing animated wallpaper and more. [Read more]

Fedora and Pantheon desktop remix – “Ultramarine Linux” is acquired by Fyra Labs. [Read More]

Debian-based live distro Kodachi Linux releases minor version 8.26. [Read more]

🔖 Application Updates

Log file viewer lnav gets 0.11.1 release with additional features and bug fixes. [Read more]

Oracle VirtualBox released a major version, 7.0, with UI changes and new features. [Read more] Also released is the 6.1.40 version as the minimal maintenance release. [Read more]



Blender is almost ready with Wayland support in Linux. [Read more]

GStreamer brings a stable bug fix release 1.20.4. [Read more]

LibreOffice 7.4.2 Community, the second maintenance release of LibreOffice 7.4, is now out. [Read more]

💡 Interesting updates across the web

Hyperland: A dynamic tiling Wayland compositor based on wlroots that doesn’t sacrifice on its looks. [Read more]

Unexpected revival of Firefox OS. [Read more]

