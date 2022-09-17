DebugPoint Weekly Roundup #22.05: New Web Browser Ladybird, Plasma for TV and More

Here’s the weekly roundup #22.05 for you across the GNU/Linux and tech world.

Welcome to the DebugPoint Weekly roundup #22.05, where you can find all the happenings from this week, mainly from the Linux and open-source space. It’s been a quiet week in the distro and desktop space; however, most of the update is seen on apps.

Here’s what happened this week.

DebugPoint Weekly Roundup #22.05

🎯 Spotlight updates from GNU/Linux

Apple M1 Pro, Max and Ultra device Trees are under review for Linux. [read more]

Thousands of QNAP NAS devices were hit by DeadBolt ransomware. [read more]

Intel Announces details about Gen 13 processors and demos Thunderbold 4 80 GBPS links [read and explore the event in Tel Aviv via Twitter]

KDE Plasma team announces Plasma for Smart TVs. [read more]

Facebook Transfers PyTorch AI Framework to Linux Foundation for Governance [read more]

📌 Top Articles this week from DebugPoint

🖥️ Desktop Environment and Linux Distro

Fedora 37 BETA is out for public testing. [read more]

Ubuntu is working on a Flutter-based Ubuntu Software Store. [read more]

Debian released a bug-fix version for current ongoing versions – 11.5 and 10.13.

Ubuntu 22.10 Kinetic Kudu will come with debuginfod by default. [read more]

EndeavourOS team releases “Artemis Nova”, fixing the GRUB chaos in Arch Linux. [read more]

🔖 Application Updates

Libadwaita 1.2 was released, bringing some stunning changes. [read more]

Pitivi Video Editor is almost done porting to GTK 4 as part of GSOC 2022. [read more]

Password Manager KeePass 2.52 is out. [read more]

WXWidgets 3.2.1 has been released. [read more]

DoubleCommander terminal program released version 1.0.7. [read more]

Open-source portable program PhotoDemon 9.0 is released. [read more]

Python 3.11 RC2 is out a step closer to the final release. [read more]

Legacy screensaver program XScreensaver 6.05 is out now. [read more]

Krita 5.1.1 was released as a minor maintenance release. [read more]

The first point release of LibreOffice 7.4.1 is here with bug fixes. [read more]

💡 Interesting updates across the web

CUPS 3.0 roadmap promises major features for Linux Printing as presented at Linux Plumbers Conference. [read more]

A new cross-platform web-browser project was unveiled – Ladybird. [read more]

Wrapping Up

That’s about this week’s weekly roundup #22.05. Please let me know in the comment box if you know some exciting news stories we might have missed this week.

See you in the next round-up. Happy weekend.

Feature Image by brgfx on Freepik

We bring the latest tech, software news and stuff that matters. Stay in touch via Telegram, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook and never miss an update!