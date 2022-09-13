Fedora 37 BETA is Out for Testing and Installation

Fedora 37 beta is now available to download, upgrade and test. Here’s a summary of the new changes.

Fedora 37 Beta (Workstation with GNOME 43)

Fedora team announced today that the Fedora 37 BETA is now available for direct download and upgrade from the current version. For a change, a Fedora release which is on time, without any delay! That itself makes it more of a piece of important news.

A month of BETA testing is planned from today until the final release on October 18, 2022 (with the fallback date of Oct 25, 2022). In this one month, many bugs will be squashed and fixed to make it a more solid distro for you.

Although I covered the new features in my traditional feature highlights of Fedora 37 page, let’s have a quick recap of the new features of this release.

Fedora 37 Workstation – new features

Firstly, Fedora 37 brings Linux Kernel 5.19, which brings a fix for Ratbleed vulnerability, ARM support, Apple M1 NVMe SSD controller support and much new hardware stack support.

Secondly, both GNOME and KDE desktop get their best version yet in this version.

GNOME 43, which is arriving for the first time, with Fedora 37 bringing newly designed quick settings, revamped Files 43 with rubberband selection and native applications update. Fedora is the first distro to provide GNOME 43 out of the box with this release. A detailed guide of GNOME 43 features is available here, if you are interested.

In addition to that, KDE Plasma 5.26 desktop brings a huge set of updates that includes –

Light and dark wallpaper support

Animated wallpaper in KDE for the first time

Huge updates in Discover and Flatpak

Usability update across Plasma Shell

Multi-button mouse support

Daytime colour settings change

Scaling and DPI changes for multi-monitor system

…and many such features, which you can read in my detailed Plasma 5.26 feature guide.

The release also picks up LXQt 1.1.0, which was released recently, Xfce 4.16 gets minor bug fixes and MATE 1.26, among the major ones.

At its core, Fedora 37 delivers a deluge of updates such as official support for Raspberry 4 boards, SDDM with default Wayland, Fedora Core OS becoming official and dropping off 32-bit packages.

On a similar track, Fedora 37 becomes more solid with toolchain upgrades, new traditional applications and a handful of bug fixes.

Download and Upgrade

You can download this feature-packed release as BETA from the below link(s).

If you are daring enough, you can also upgrade to this release with caution because, y’know it’s BETA. The commands below would help you to do that.

sudo dnf install dnf-plugin-system-upgrade sudo dnf system-upgrade download --ref --releasever=37

For Kinoite, Silverblue and other immutable versions, use:

rpm-ostree rebase fedora:fedora/37/x86_64/silverblue

Via official announcement

