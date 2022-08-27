DebugPoint Weekly Roundup #22.02: Linux Birthday, Earn via Flatpak and More

Here’s the weekly roundup #22.02 for you across the GNU/Linux and tech world.

Spotlight updates from GNU/Linux

Linux celebrates its 31st birthday on August 25th, 2022. On August 25, 1991 – Linus Torvalds released the 0.01 version, and that hobby project eventually ran billions of devices on the planet.

A massive data breach in the Plex media platform was uncovered. Plex informed that a vast amount of user data, including emails, passwords are stolen from Plex databases and advised users to change their passwords. [read more]

Another possible data breach was uncovered by Lastpass, which millions of users use. As per Lastpass, the hackers were able to steal some source code from a development environment. [read more]

Firefox 104 was released with subtitles support for Disney+ picture-in-picture mode. [read more]

Fosshost announced to stop the “AArch64 as a service” offer due to untenable situations. [read more]

Linux Kernel 6.0 RC2 is released, which is currently under development. [read more]

Developers can now earn via Flatpak apps with CodeThink collaboration. [read more]

Top Articles this week from DebugPoint

Desktop Environment and Linux Distro

Deepin Linux plans to become an independent distro by moving away from Debian and also announced a new packaging format Linglong. [read more]

Neptune 7.4 (“Ada”) is released with Debian 11.4 bullseye. [read more]

Privacy focussed distro Tails released version 5.4 [read more]

Budgie 10.6.3 was released with the initial support of GNOME 43. [read more]

Xfce-based Archman Linux brings up their latest version, 20220820 [iso download]

School server distro Karoshi Linux announced their latest release, 14.0.0 [iso download]

Mabox Linux (Manjaro spin)’s August monthly ISO refresh brings up a new tool and additional updates. [read more]

Kubuntu 22.04 LTS users can now upgrade to KDE Plasma 5.25. [read more]

KDE Neon is now rebased with version 22.04 Jammy packages.

GNOME introduces a user feedback program to improve the user experience (opt-in). [read more]

Application Updates

Debian Chromium Package changes the default search engine to DuckDuckGo for privacy reasons. [read more]

Flatpak 1.14 was released with improvements to sandboxing tech. [read more]

PeaZip 8.8.0 was released with updated GUI and features. [read more]

Qalculate 4.3 released [read more]

Kdenlive 22.08 brings up a massive update which includes subtitle styling, chapter generation and more. [read more]

Interesting updates across the web

Butter – a new btrfs file-system snapshot manager arrives. [read more]

Google Chrome is introducing a built-in feed reader for desktops (ChromeOS). [read more]

A developer made an app which beeps each time your browser sends data to Google. [read more]

Some unlicensed code move way into Debian and other Linux via Go language [read more]

Upscayl – Free and open-source Linux first AI Image Upscaler arrived [read more]

Wrapping Up

