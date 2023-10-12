Ubuntu 23.10 Released. This is What’s New.

The highly-anticipated short-term release of Ubuntu is finally here, and it goes by the name “Mantic Minotaur.” With a support duration of nine months, this release is poised to redefine your Ubuntu experience. So, what’s all the buzz about?

Let’s dive right in and explore the exciting new features and updates that await you in Ubuntu 23.10.

Ubuntu 23.10 Desktop

Ubuntu 23.10: What’s New

Kernel 6.5: Powering Ubuntu’s Core

The heart of any Linux distribution, the Kernel, receives a substantial upgrade with the introduction of Kernel 6.5 in Ubuntu 23.10. This latest iteration comes packed with a slew of enhancements, ranging from improved hardware support to heightened system performance. Some standout features of Linux Kernel 6.5 include WiFi 7 support, MIDI 2.0 compatibility, and more.

GNOME 45: A Refreshing Desktop Experience

For all you GNOME enthusiasts out there, Ubuntu 23.10 brings something special – GNOME 45. Get ready to redefine your desktop experience with a host of exciting changes.

A standout addition is the introduction of the KMS thread, which boosts Mutter’s performance by offloading cursor movement handling to a dedicated thread. This enhancement results in smoother, more responsive desktop interactions. Plus, there’s YUV color support in Wayland, providing increased efficiency during dynamic, high-motion scenarios, particularly in video and image processing. With this feature, applications can efficiently offload YUV to RGBA conversions to the compositor, offering a more streamlined visual experience.

And that’s not all! Users can enjoy updated Adwaita styles in Settings and GNOME Files, featuring split headerbars between the left and right panes, along with the introduction of global search in Nautilus. To add a touch of visual flair to your desktop, take a look at the fresh workspace icons at the left-hot corner.

Split headerbars and new workspace icon in GNOME 45

Quarter Tiling: Enhancing Multitasking

Tiling Assistant, a popular GNOME extension, makes its debut in Ubuntu 23.10. This improved window tiling feature provides flexibility when arranging and resizing windows, making multitasking a breeze. You can now customize your workspace to suit your workflow, thanks to this enhanced tiling functionality.

Tiling in Ubuntu 23.10

Full Disk Encryption

For those who prioritize security, Ubuntu 23.10 introduces TPM-backed Full Disk Encryption (FDE) as an experimental feature. This feature eliminates the need for manual passphrase entry at boot, as the TPM securely manages the decryption key, bolstering protection against physical attacks. While traditional passphrase-based FDE remains an option, adventurous users can explore this new layer of security, although it’s still in the experimental stage.

New App Center

One of the most exciting additions in Ubuntu 23.10 is the brand-new App Center. This Flutter-based app store boasts a sleek layout, improved search functionality, enhanced app views, and the ability to switch between Snap and Debian packages. While it won’t replace the classic Software Center, it represents a significant evolution of Ubuntu’s software stores.

However, it’s important to note that most of the apps in the new App Center are Snap apps from the Snapcraft store, so you won’t find any Flatpak apps here. This means new Ubuntu users, especially first-time users, will be encountering more Snap apps in their software experience.

New App Center in Mantic

Core Packages

Ubuntu 23.10 ships with Python 3.11.5 right out of the box, so there’s no need to install Python 3.11 separately. Keep in mind that Python 3.12 is released a few weeks back and may not be updated in this release. Other toolchain updates include PHP 8.2, GCC 13.2, GlibC 2.38, Ruby 3.2, and golang 1.2.

Official Flavours

Most of the official Ubuntu flavours have kept their point releases from the previous Ubuntu 23.04 release, offering familiar desktops with enhanced bug fixes and stability. Edubuntu and Ubuntu Cinnamon remix, introduced last time, now have their latest desktop versions. Popular desktops like Kubuntu, Xubuntu, Ubuntu MATE, Lubuntu, and Ubuntu Budgie also get their respective updates.

Kubuntu with KDE Plasma 5.27.5

Xubuntu with Xfce 4.18

Ubuntu MATE 23.10 with MATE desktop 1.26.2

Lubuntu 23.10 with LXQt 1.2

Ubuntu Budgie with Budgie desktop version 10.8 (this is a significant update)

Summary

The “Mantic Minotaur” brings a host of exciting changes and enhancements to the world of Ubuntu. Whether you’re a GNOME lover, a security-conscious user, or a conscious developer, this release has something for everyone.

Download and experience Ubuntu 23.10 for yourself, and let us know what you think about these new features.

Download links: