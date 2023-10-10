Ardour 8.0 Arrives with User-Friendly Features

Ardour, the renowned open-source digital audio workstation (DAW), has just unveiled its latest version – Ardour 8.0. This release is a game-changer for music producers, audio engineers, and anyone looking to elevate their music production experience.

This latest release of Ardour 8.0 is now available for Linux, Windows, and macOS. In addition to addressing important bug fixes, this update introduces a host of quality-of-life enhancements that promise to make your audio production workflow smoother and more efficient.

Ardour 8.0

Here’s a quick rundown of the key features Ardour 8.0 brings to the table:

1. Quick Groups: Mixing just got easier with “Quick Groups”. Most mix-related controls now operate on all selected tracks and busses, streamlining the mixing process and saving you valuable time.

2. Arrangement Markers: Manage sections of your songs with ease. Define verses, choruses, bridges, and more using arrangement markers. You can then rearrange or copy these sections as needed, allowing for greater creative freedom.

3. Persistent Region Groups: In the editor window, you can now create persistent region groups. This feature simplifies multi-region editing, making it a breeze to work on complex projects.

4. Velocity Editing: Edit velocity effortlessly on a dedicated automation lane, whether you’re dealing with a single note or a chord. Precision control is at your fingertips.

5. Automation Drawing: Drawing automation has never been more intuitive. You can freely draw automation for any controller or switch to line-drawing mode by holding the Ctrl (Command) key. Combining freehand and linear segments is seamless with this feature.

6. Tempo Mapping: A dedicated tool now allows you to fit the tempo map to a human performance, enhancing the groove and timing of your music.

7. MIDI Track Improvements: For plugin instruments or external devices with MIDI note names available via a MIDNAM file, you can now see those names in the all-new MIDI track header, aiding in organization and workflow.

8. Novation Launchpad Pro Integration: Ardour 8.0 offers support for the Novation Launchpad Pro in DAW/Session mode, as well as standalone Sequencer, Note, and Chord modes, opening up new creative possibilities.

9. Arpeggiator Plugins: Generate captivating progressions with ease using the new arpeggiator plugins, sparking fresh inspiration in your music production.

Perhaps the most comforting news for existing users is that there are no changes to Ardour’s session file format with this release. Sessions created with previous versions, especially those from the 7.x series, should load seamlessly, ensuring a smooth transition to Ardour 8.0.

For macOS users, Ardour 8.0 brings even more good news. No longer will you have to wrestle with messages from Apple about untrusted sources or damaged files. Ardour has invested in Apple’s notarization program, guaranteeing a hassle-free download experience. This means that macOS users can now enjoy Ardour 8.0 as they would any other trusted software.

So, whether you’re a seasoned Ardour user or new to the world of digital audio workstations, Ardour 8.0 promises to elevate your music production game on Linux and other platforms. Upgrade now and experience the future of audio production. Happy creating!

You can download this release using the link presented below.

VIa Ardour blog