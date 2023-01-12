Ubuntu 23.04 Lunar Lobster Wallpaper Competition is Now Open

Like digital drawing or photography? This wallpaper competition may feature your photos in the official Ubuntu 23.04 release.

Wallpaper Competition for Ubuntu 23.04

Ubuntu 23.04 “Lunar Lobster” release is due in April 2023. Following the schedule, the official wallpaper competition is now open before the upcoming BETA release.

As per the official guidelines, you must own the rights to the images that you are posting, and they must be original. No AI-generated images should be considered, arguably.

Furthermore, your submitted image should have at least 3840x2160px dimensions and should not exceed 10MB of file size. The file formats SVG and WebP are preferred. However, standard formats such as PNG and JPG are also accepted.

In addition, your images should not have any watermark, logo or text such as “Lunar Lobster” or “Ubuntu”. You can read the detailed guideline here.

Finally, your wallpaper may feature the official mascot – “Lunar” and “Lobster”.

The submission closes on February 6, 2023, and final winners will be announced on February 18, 2023, after community voting.

One of the early submissions for the Ubuntu 23.04 official wallpaper

How to submit it?

Head over to the official discourse forum post and submit your entries. Make sure to mention your name and Twitter handle to get credit from the Ubuntu team if selected.

Put on your creative hat and submit all those cool wallpapers!