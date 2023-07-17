30 Years of Slackware Linux: A Legacy of Stability and Power

Slackware Linux turns 30, empowering users and open source community.

Today, Slackware Linux celebrates a remarkable milestone – Slackware Linux is turning 30 years old! It’s been three decades since Slackware’s first stable release was announced, and it’s truly an achievement worth acknowledging. So, let’s take a moment to honour the efforts of the Slackware team, dedicated contributors, loyal users, and everyone who has supported this legendary Linux distribution over the years.

Slackware Linux 15.0

For those who may not be familiar, Slackware Linux holds the distinction of being the world’s oldest surviving Linux distribution. Despite the passing of time, it remains actively maintained and is highly regarded for its exceptional stability. The Slackware team has prioritized both ease of use and stability in the design of this advanced operating system, making it a favourite among many Linux enthusiasts.

Whether you’re a new user or an experienced Linux enthusiast, Slackware Linux offers a fully-featured system that caters to a wide range of needs. Slackware has got you covered from a desktop workstation to a machine-room server. Out of the box, you’ll find web, ftp, and email servers ready to go, along with a diverse selection of popular desktop environments. Slackware also includes a comprehensive range of development tools, editors, and current libraries, allowing users to develop or compile additional software easily.

One of the key strengths of Slackware Linux lies in its stability. While other distributions may embrace frequent updates and cutting-edge features, Slackware takes a more conservative approach. This ensures a reliable and consistent experience, making it a preferred choice for those seeking a rock-solid operating system. Stability is crucial, especially in critical environments where system uptime is paramount. Originally developed by Linus Torvalds in 1991, the UNIX-like Linux operating system has come a long way with the contributions of millions of users and developers worldwide. It combines the latest popular software with a touch of tradition, providing simplicity, ease of use, flexibility, and power all in one package. Last year Slackware released version 15.0 after a five-year gap, crushing several rumours that it’s been discontinued. Since then, it has been under active development and updates. Slackware 15.0 Officially Emerges from Development Den

Throughout its 30-year journey, Slackware Linux has demonstrated its resilience and adaptability. It has stood the test of time and continues to thrive in an ever-evolving landscape of Linux distributions. Its dedicated community and the unwavering commitment of the Slackware team have played a significant role in its enduring success.

Here’s to another 30 years of Slackware Linux, embracing the past while embracing the future. Happy anniversary, Slackware! Keep on rocking! 🎉

You can read the announcement here.