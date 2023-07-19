Juno Tab 2: The Ultimate Linux Tablet Experience – Pre-Order Now Live!

Discover the ultimate Linux tablet experience with Juno Tab 2 & secure your pre-order.

Juno Tab 2, from Juno Computers UK, is now open for pre-order, offering a unique Linux-based tablet experience. With its impressive specifications and price of $525.00, this Beta product promises to deliver an exceptional computing experience.

Juno Tab 2

Weighing only 0.64 kg, the Juno Tab 2 is designed to be lightweight and portable, making it a perfect companion for both work and play. Powered by an Intel Jasper Lake Intel Celeron N5100 CPU, with 4 cores and 4 threads running at 1.10GHz (Turbo 2.80 GHz), this tablet ensures smooth multitasking and efficient performance. The low TDP of 6W enhances energy efficiency without compromising on power.

Immersive Visuals and Touchscreen

Featuring an 11-inch screen size, the Juno Tab 2 boasts a 2K 2160×1440 Antiglossy EDP display, offering stunning visuals and vibrant colours. With a capacitive touch panel supporting 10-point multi-touch, navigating through applications and content becomes a breeze. The 60 Hz refresh rate ensures smooth scrolling and seamless interaction with the tablet.

Connectivity and Expansion Options

The Juno Tab 2 provides various connectivity options to cater to your needs. It includes one USB 2.0 port and one USB-C 3.1 port (for charging and video out). Additionally, a USB-C 3.1 port is available to support simultaneous charging and video output. The tablet also offers a Micro SD (TF) slot, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a DC In 1.35mm charger port, and a built-in microphone for added convenience.

Efficient Wireless Connectivity

With the Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 7265 [Stone Peak 2 AC] wireless card, the Juno Tab 2 ensures reliable and fast wireless connectivity on both 2.4 and 5GHz bands. Bluetooth 4.2 support further enhances the device’s connectivity capabilities, enabling seamless integration with other devices, such as wireless headphones or keyboards.

Enhanced Audio Experience

The Juno Tab 2 features built-in stereo speakers, delivering crisp, immersive sound quality. With an 8R/1.0W x 2 speaker output, you can enjoy your favourite multimedia content with enhanced clarity and depth. The Realtek ALC269VB sound card ensures high-fidelity audio reproduction, further enhancing the overall entertainment experience.

Long-Lasting Battery

Equipped with a 2500mAh 22.8Wh battery, the Juno Tab 2 offers a reliable and long-lasting power supply. The 7.6V battery ensures that you can stay productive or entertained without worrying about frequent recharging. Whether you’re working on the go or enjoying multimedia content, the Juno Tab 2 has you covered.

Operating System Options

The Juno Tab 2 supports multiple operating systems, including Debian Plasma Mobile (Experimental), Manjaro Plasma Mobile, and Mobian. These Linux distributions provide flexibility and customization, allowing you to tailor your tablet experience to suit your preferences.

Juno Tab with PHOSH UI

Plasma Mobile UI

Ports

Back

Conclusion

While it’s important to note that the tablet is currently in the Beta phase, and some minor bugs may persist, the overall functionality and performance make it a compelling choice for Linux enthusiasts.

You can pre-order on these pages: US & UK.