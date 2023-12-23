QEMU 8.2 Released with Exciting Features and Enhancements

The QEMU project, a versatile emulator enabling the seamless execution of programs across diverse hardware platforms, has just unveiled its latest release, QEMU 8.2. This release marks a significant milestone, introducing key improvements and features that promise to enhance the user experience across various architectures.

Originally conceived by Fabrice Bellard to enable the execution of Linux executables compiled for the x86 platform on non-x86 architectures, QEMU has grown into a powerhouse with support for 14 hardware architectures and over 400 emulated hardware devices. The development of version 8.2 saw the collaboration of 238 developers contributing more than 3,200 changes, emphasizing the vibrant and collaborative nature of the open-source community.

Key Improvements in QEMU 8.2

Virtio-Sound Device

One notable addition is the virtio-sound device, enabling the emulation of a sound card for recording and playing sound in the guest system. This enhancement supports multiple audio backends (such as pulseaudio, sdl, or coreaudio) on the host system. To utilize this feature in the Linux kernel, users need to enable the CONFIG_SND_VIRTIO option for the guest.

Virtual Graphics Interface (rutabaga) with Virtio-GPU

QEMU 8.2 introduces a virtual graphical interface (VGI) named rutabaga, implementing a virtual GPU (virtio-gpu). This innovation allows users to leverage a virtual GPU in the guest system for 3D rendering without requiring exclusive direct access to the physical GPU. Developed within the Android/CrosVM project, rutabaga provides a compelling alternative to the previously available VirGL.

HV-Balloon Device for Hyper-V

The release includes the hv-balloon device, implementing the Dynamic Memory protocol for Hyper-V. This feature allows QEMU to return unused memory pages to the host system during operation and request additional ones in case of memory shortage. It serves as a viable alternative to virtio-balloon for Windows guest systems, utilizing a backend that supports the Dynamic Memory protocol on the host side.

Universal Flash Storage Device

QEMU 8.2 proposes the emulation of a Flash drive, enhancing the versatility of storage options available to users.

NBD Driver Enhancements

The Network Block Device (NBD) driver now supports a protocol extension utilizing 64-bit offsets when manipulating large data, contributing to improved performance.

Other Notable Additions:

Support for UFS emulation using the new ufs and ufs-lu devices.

VFIO (Virtual Function I/O) enhancements, including P2P migration mode and dynamic MSI-X distribution.

virtio-mem device implementing “dynamic-memslots=on” mode for efficient memory allocation.

Architectural Emulator Updates

x86 Architecture: KVM-based Xen hypervisor environment support with PV console and network devices. Simplified commands for block and network devices. Classic TCG code generator now supports SHA instructions.

ARM Architecture: Emulation of Cortex-A710 and Neoverse-N2 CPUs. Support for various processor extensions and devices for the Xilinx Versal board.

RISC-V Architecture: Vector cryptographic instructions. Support for virtual IRQs, IRQ filtering, and Zicond extensions. AIA (Advanced Interrupt Architecture) virtualization extensions via KVM.

HPPA Architecture: Emulation of a 64-bit PA-RISC 2.0 CPU and C3700 system.

LoongArch Architecture: Emulation of the Loongson LA132 CPU with support for LASX instruction set extension and PRELDX instruction.

s390x Architecture: Added support for vfio-ap, forwarding the crypto adapter for protected guest systems.

Tricore Emulator: Support for TC37x processors (ISA 1.6.2) and additional instructions.



In conclusion, QEMU 8.2 introduces many features and improvements that enhance performance and extend the range of supported architectures and devices.

Via release announcements