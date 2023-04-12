OpenBSD 7.3 Released with New Features and Updates

OpenBSD 7.3 was officially released with massive package updates and improvements.

OpenBSD desktop (7+) fvwm; Credit: Wikipedia

OpenBSD 7.3 has been officially released, marking the system’s 54th release. This latest version builds on OpenBSD’s impressive track record of maintaining a secure and reliable operating system, with only two remote holes detected in the default installation during more than twenty years of use.

As with previous releases, OpenBSD 7.3 delivers significant enhancements across a broad range of system areas. These include kernel improvements such as the addition of waitid(2), pinsyscall(2), getthrname(2) and setthrname(2) functions, and WTRAPPED option for waitid(2), among others. Additionally, the new kernel autoconf_serial sysctl(8) allows userland monitoring of kernel device tree state changes.

Direct Rendering Manager and graphics drivers have been updated, with the introduction of support for the Ryzen 7000 “Raphael” and Ryzen 7020 and 7045 series processors, as well as the Radeon RX 7900 XT/XTX “Navi 31”, and improvements to address issues on Apple Silicon laptops and the Lenovo x13s.

There is also improved support for network hardware, such as the enabled em(4) IPv4, TCP and UDP checksum offloading and hardware VLAN tagging on devices with 82575, 82576, i350 and i210 chipsets, as well as improved mcx(4) performance.

OpenBSD 7.3 installation

In addition to the above-mentioned improvements, OpenBSD 7.3 also includes a range of new or improved hardware and software support for ports and packages. Some of the major components from outside suppliers include Xenocara, LLVM/Clang, GCC, Perl, NSD, Unbound, Ncurses, Binutils, Gdb, Awk, and Expat.

OpenBSD has a reputation for being one of the most secure and reliable operating systems available. Its record of only two remote holes in the default install over the past twenty years is impressive. With the release of OpenBSD 7.3, users can expect significant improvements across nearly all system areas.

The kernel improvements in this release, such as the addition of waitid(2), pinsyscall(2), getthrname(2), setthrname(2), and clockintr(9), will provide users with a more streamlined experience. The Direct Rendering Manager and graphics drivers have also been updated, including support for new devices such as the Ryzen 7000 “Raphael”, Radeon RX 7900 XT/XTX “Navi 31”, and Radeon RX 7600M (XT).

OpenBSD 7.3 also includes improved network hardware support with enabled em(4) IPv4, TCP, and UDP checksum offloading and hardware VLAN tagging on devices with 82575, 82576, i350, and i210 chipsets. Additionally, mcx(4) performance has been improved by using interrupt-based command completion.

As for the ports and packages, OpenBSD 7.3 includes the latest versions of applications, desktops and key packages. Here’s a list of new items for key ports and packages:

Desktop and apps

Chromium 111.0.5563.110

GNOME 43.3

KDE Applications 22.12.3

KDE Frameworks 5.103.0

Xfce 4.18

Krita 5.1.5

LibreOffice 7.5.1.2

Mozilla Firefox 111.0 and ESR 102.9.0

Mozilla Thunderbird 102.9.0

Core development packages

Mutt 2.2.9 and NeoMutt 20220429

Node.js 18.15.0

OCaml 4.12.1

OpenLDAP 2.6.4

PHP 7.4.33, 8.0.28, 8.1.16 and 8.2.3

Postfix 3.5.17 and 3.7.3

PostgreSQL 15.2

Python 2.7.18, 3.9.16, 3.10.10 and 3.11.2

Qt 5.15.8 and 6.4.2

R 4.2.1

Ruby 3.0.5, 3.1.3 and 3.2.1

Rust 1.68.0

Sudo 1.9.13.3

MariaDB 10.9.4

Mono 6.12.0.182

Overall, the latest release of OpenBSD continues to provide users with a secure and reliable operating system while also delivering significant improvements in various areas of the system. Users are encouraged to upgrade to OpenBSD 7.3 to take advantage of these new features and improvements.

OpenBSD 7.3 is available for download from the official website, with comprehensive release notes detailing all the new features and improvements.

Detailed changelog