Firefox 112 Released: Right-Click to Reveal Password, Improved Tab Management, and More!

Firefox releases version 112, bringing a new option to reveal passwords, improved tab management and more.

Mozilla released Firefox 112 on April 11, 2023, with some exciting new features and improvements. The latest version of the browser brings a handful of features to enhance user experience and improve performance.

Firefox 112 Running in Ubuntu

One of the most notable features of the new update is the ability to reveal passwords by simply right-clicking on password fields. This is a handy tool for those who tend to forget their login credentials.

Firefox 112 introduces the reveal password option

For Ubuntu Linux users, Firefox now allows importing browser data from the Chromium Snap package. However, this feature only works if Firefox is not installed as a Snap package, but Mozilla is working to fix this issue.

In terms of tab management, Firefox 112 offers a new option to close tabs by middle-clicking items in the tab list panel. Additionally, the (Cmd/Ctrl)-Shift-T shortcut, which is used to un-close a tab, will now restore the previous session if there are no more closed tabs from the same session to reopen.

Firefox has also extended the list of known tracking parameters that are removed from URLs for all ETP Strict users. This further protects users from cross-site tracking.

The new update also enables the overlay of software-decoded video on Intel GPUs in Windows. This improves video downscaling quality and reduces GPU usage.

In terms of other features, the deprecated U2F Javascript API is now disabled by default. However, the U2F protocol remains usable through the WebAuthn API, and the U2F API can be re-enabled using the security.webauth.u2f preference.

Finally, a new clear button has been added to the date picker panel, allowing users to quickly clear input with type date or datetime-local, providing a consistent user experience across browsers.

Firefox 112 is available for download on Windows, Mac, and Linux, and users are encouraged to update their browser to the latest version for a smoother and more secure browsing experience.

You can download the latest copy right-now from the below link.

Alternatively, you can wait for your Linux distribution to test and make it available for you via regular distro updates within a few days.

Via changelog