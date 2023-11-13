OBS Studio 30 Released: An Essential Update for Linux Users

OBS Studio, the go-to open-source software for content creators, has just unveiled its latest release, version 30. Packed with a myriad of new features and crucial changes, this update caters extensively to the Linux user base, enhancing their streaming and recording experiences.
Best new features of OBS Studio 30
WHIP/WebRTC Output: The introduction of WHIP marks a pivotal shift, slated to replace FTL in the coming years. This change promises enhanced streaming capabilities, ensuring a smoother and more efficient streaming experience for users, especially for those focused on low-latency streaming.
Redesigned Status Bar: The revamped status bar provides a more intuitive and structured display, featuring easily recognizable icons, offering users a more organized and user-friendly interface.
Full-Height Docks Option: With the addition of full-height docks, users can now optimize their workspace, allowing docks like chat to take up the entire height of the OBS window, ensuring a more customized and efficient layout.
Expanded Codec Support on Linux: The inclusion of Intel QSV support for H264, HEVC, and AV1 codecs on Linux significantly broadens the software’s compatibility and performance on the platform.
Enhanced Performance Across Platforms: From a shader cache improving startup times on Windows to application audio capture on macOS, this update ensures a more seamless user experience across different operating systems.
Changes in streaming
Enhanced User Interface: Changes like sorted audio/video encoder dropdowns and sorted application lists in the macOS Screen Capture source make navigation and selection smoother, simplifying the overall user experience.
Streamlined Troubleshooting: The addition of “Safe Mode” facilitates troubleshooting by allowing users to run OBS without third-party plugins and scripts. This feature automatically activates if the software detects an improper shutdown, ensuring a smoother diagnostic process for users facing issues.
Refined Control and Customization: The ability to arrange filters via drag and drop, along with the addition of a YouTube Live Control Room Panel, empowers users with more refined control over their streaming content.
Improved Compatibility: Changes, like reworked virtual camera support on macOS and HDR playback support for Decklink output, enhance compatibility with various applications and devices.
This major release marks a significant step forward in terms of functionality, compatibility, and user experience. The expanded codec support, redesigned interface, and troubleshooting enhancements make OBS Studio 30 a crucial update for content creators relying on Windows and Linux-based systems.
You can download OBS Studio 30 from the official website below.
Via change log.
