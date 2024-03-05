NVIDIA Blocks Efforts to Expand CUDA Compatibility to Other Platforms

NVIDIA prevents the development of translation layers to run CUDA on other platforms.

In brief

Nvidia’s updated terms of service for its CUDA software prohibit the use of translation layers to run on non-Nvidia GPUs, targeting companies like ZuluDesktop (Zluda) and some Chinese GPU manufacturers.

This move aims to protect Nvidia’s market share and maintain control over its technology, potentially causing increased costs, disruptions, and a shift in the competitive landscape for businesses, particularly in the technology and research sectors.

The tech industry may experience ripple effects, with competitors seeking opportunities and discussions arising around interoperability and open standards.

NVIDIA updates terms of service for CUDA

In a recent move, Nvidia has updated its terms of service, prohibiting the use of translation layers for its CUDA software to run on other chips. This change seems to target ZuluDesktop (Zluda) and some Chinese GPU manufacturers.

Firstly, it is essential to understand the context a lil’ bit. Nvidia’s CUDA (Compute Unified Device Architecture) is a parallel computing platform and application programming interface (API) model that allows software developers to use a CUDA-enabled graphics processing unit (GPU) for general purpose processing. The new restriction means that CUDA software can no longer be used with translation layers to function on non-Nvidia GPUs.

The primary motivation behind this decision appears to be Nvidia’s desire to protect its market share and maintain control over its technology. By limiting the use of CUDA software on other chips, Nvidia ensures that its GPUs remain the primary choice for developers and businesses that rely on its parallel computing platform.

For consumers, this change may not have an immediate impact, as most users do not directly interact with CUDA software. However, those who use applications that rely on CUDA for high-performance computing, such as machine learning, data analytics, and scientific simulations, may eventually feel the effects of this decision. If developers cannot use translation layers to run CUDA software on non-Nvidia GPUs, they may need to choose alternative platforms or invest in Nvidia hardware to maintain compatibility.

Businesses, particularly those in the technology and research sectors, may face more significant consequences from Nvidia’s new restrictions. Companies that have relied on CUDA for their operations may need to reevaluate their hardware and software strategies. This change could lead to increased costs and potential disruptions as businesses adapt to the new landscape.

The tech industry as a whole may also experience ripple effects from Nvidia’s decision. Competitors may see this as an opportunity to gain market share by offering more flexible and open solutions. Additionally, this move could spark further discussions about the importance of interoperability and open standards within the tech industry.

Via Tom’s Hardware

