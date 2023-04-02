MidnightBSD 3.0.0 Released. This is What’s New

FreeBSD-based MidnightBSD 3.0.0 was released with FreeBSD 12 package refresh and many improvements.

MidnightBSD 3.0.0: What’s New

MidnightBSD 3.0.0 has been released, featuring enhancements imported from FreeBSD 12 stable. This version includes various bug fixes and new features, such as the fix for GELI that silently omits the keyfile if read from stdin, and an update to the caroot CA bundle processor to support certificates marked with a DISTRUST_AFTER entry.

Furthermore, the /etc/rc.final rc(8) script will now be run after all user processes have terminated, and the automount(8) utility will explicitly set the root path to / before performing an automatic mount. Another significant addition is the bectl(8) utility that will now throw an error to prevent the creation of a boot environment with spaces.

MidnightBSD 3.0.0

The release also includes several updates to the cmp(1) utility, such as the -b, –print-bytes flags that make it compatible with GNU cmp(1), and the -i, –ignore-initial flags as an alternative to skip1/skip2. The cpuset(1) utility can now be used by a jail to modify the roots of a child jail.

Other improvements include updates to the daemon(8) utility, fstyp(8) utility, grep(1) utility, and growfs(8) utility. The pf(4) firewall has also received several bugfixes and updates.

Additionally, there have been various fixes for NFSv4 and wpa EAP/PEAP MSCHAPv2 authentication, along with the addition of a new rc.conf(5) variable: linux_mounts_enable.

A few changes also arrived in this release related to boot loader which now supports booting from memory stick. It also accepts various zfs features.

Here’s a summary of the key external packages in MidnightBSD 3.0.0:

OpenSSL 1.1.1s

sqlite3 3.40.1

subversion 1.14.2

less 551

tzdata 2022g

expat 2.5.0

unbound 1.16.2

imported pci ids list 2022 08 07

libarchive 3.6.0

nvi 2.20

bmake 20200710

wpa 2.10

Download

MidnightBSD 3.0.0 is available for both amd64 and i386 architectures, and mport 2.2.7 + bug fixes is also included in the release.

You can download the ISO & IMG files from the below link:

If you are planning to install a graphical interface (such as Xfce, GNOME, etc) after installing MidnightBSD, refer to this guide. You may also run the following commands in sequence.

mport install xorg

mport install mlogind

mport install xdm

mport install gnome3

Add below line to /etc/fstab

proc /proc procfs rw 0 0

Add below line to /etc/rc.conf

gdm_enable="YES"

gnome_enable="YES"

Add below line to ~/.xinitrc

exec /usr/local/bin/gnome-session

Those interested in the complete list of changes can visit the official release notes.