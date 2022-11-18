Mageia 9 Alpha 1 Looks Solid, Out For Testing

Mageia team released Mageia 9 Alpha 1 for testing, prior to the final release.

Mageia 9 – Alpha 1

After almost two years of development since Mageia 8 release, the upcoming Mageia 9 – first release copy is now available for download and test.

Mageia is one of the easy-to-use Mandriva-Linux fork and provides desktop and server images. It is a popular distro in its own segment and one of the most used non-Debian, non-Fedora distro. Feature-wise it brings all the modern tech assisted with the popular desktop environment offerings such as Xfce, KDE Plasma and GNOME. Also brings additional desktops and window managers.

Mageia 9 Alpha 1 Desktop – Xfce

Mageia 9 is going to be a big release since you get almost two years worth of updates across upstream modules. This includes the desktop environments as well.

To start, the prior Mageia 8 GNOME edition was featuring GNOME 3.38. And a lot happened since them GNOME space. Mageia 9 features GNOME 43 with revamped quick settings, GTK4 port and many new updates.

In addition, KDE Plasma 5.26 is expected in Mageia 9, compared to the ancient Plasma 5.20. The upcoming Xfce 4.18 packages are already included in this version. Hence if you want to experience the stunning new features of Xfce 4.18, now is the time since it’s readily available.

At its core Mageia 9 features the latest and greatest Linux Kernel 6.0 which brings newer CPU, GPU family support with initial Rust-based modules. This Kernel is a huge version bump compared to Mageia 8 which had Kernel 5.10.

Summary and Download

Furthermore, the core modules and default apps are the best of their current version as summerised below:

Linux Kernel 6.0.x

KDE Plasma 5.26

Xfce 4.17 (with 4.18 tagged packages)

GNOME 43

LibreOffice 7.4.2.3

Firefox 102 (ESR)

dnf 4.14

rpm 4.18

Mageia 9 Alpha is now available to download from the below link. There are separate ISO file available for respective desktops – Xfce, Plasma and GNOME. Choose the one you want to try out.

If the Alpha testing goes well, a BETA and RC is expected by February. And the final Mageia 9 expected to be released by April – May 2023.

Via official release notes