Lutris 0.5.15 Released with Exciting Features and Critical Fixes

Learn about the best new features of the Lutris 0.5.15 release.

To enhance your gaming experience across multiple Linux distributions, the Lutris team has just dropped the latest version – Lutris 0.5.15. Packed with many updates and critical fixes, this release is poised to elevate your gaming journey by tackling issues and introducing innovative features.

Here’s a quick roundup of this release.

Lutris 0.5.15

Lutris 0.5.15 – what’s new

Improved Stability & game management

Lutris, renowned for simplifying the installation and management of games from various eras and systems, now offers enhanced stability on Wayland while using high DPI gaming mice. Users will appreciate the fix addressing crashes when accessing the system preferences tab for a game, ensuring a smoother and uninterrupted gaming experience.

One of the standout features of this release is the ability to select, remove, or stop multiple games directly from the Lutris window. The redesigned ‘Uninstall Game’ dialogue now ensures the complete removal of games by default, streamlining the game management process. Additionally, the playtime editing feature in-game preferences gives users better control over their gaming statistics.

Streamlined User Experience and customization

Lutris 0.5.15 introduces several UI enhancements, including the addition of two new, smaller banner sizes specifically tailored for itch.io games. An animation now accompanies the launch of a game, providing a visually engaging experience for users.

Users can now exercise more control over Lutris through the addition of “Updates” and “Storage” tabs in the Preferences section. The former allows for seamless updates and media correction in the ‘Games’ view, while the latter empowers users to determine the location of game and installer cache.

Wine, Proton and Steam updates

This release optimizes the interaction with Wine and Proton by offering the ability to disable Wine auto-updates at the expense of losing support. Notably, Lutris ignores Wine virtual desktop settings when using Wine-GE/Proton, avoiding potential crashes and ensuring a smoother gaming experience.

Lutris 0.5.15 introduces the syncing of Steam playtimes with the Lutris library, providing a consolidated view of your gaming activities across platforms.

Under the hood updates

Behind the scenes, Lutris refined the download and installation process by removing the “updating runtime” dialogue that previously appeared before Lutris opened. The client now downloads runtime components directly from the main window, streamlining the overall user experience.

You can download this release as a pre-compiled deb package from this page.

For those using Flatpak build of Lutris, run “flatpak update” to get this version.

Via release announcement