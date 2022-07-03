Linux Mint 21 “Vanessa” Disables systemd-oom, BETA Arriving Soon

The Linux Mint team decided not to feature the “systemd-oom” in Linux Mint 21 service due to the recent user reports in Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.

Linux Mint 21 Vanessa (early build) – Cinnamon

Linux Mint 21 won’t include systemd-oomd

On the June’22 monthly updates, the team announced that the problematic “systemd-oom” would not be available as a systemd service. The systemd-oomd service/daemon monitors your system, and it kills processes when your system runs into out-of-memory (OOM) situations.

In addition, the service also can kill any running processes (such as Firefox) where you might be working on some critical tasks.

Since the release of Ubuntu 22.04 “Jammy Jellyfish”, many users have reported the issue in AskUbuntu forums. Furthermore, many users raised concerns that this critical service is enabled without proper warning or user awareness in the form of blog posts or documentation.

Hence the Mint team decided not to feature it in the upcoming Linux Mint 21 “Vanessa”. Because Mint has a different type of user base and general users don’t bother to know about the “OOM” situations.

systemd-oomd service (Fedora example)

I believe it is an important step considering the negative impact it could have caused if it were featured.

Other Notable Changes

In addition to the above change, the upcoming release also plans to introduce the new mintupgrade tool for major version upgrades. The mint upgrade utility is a life saver for those who were looking for a friendly GUI-based upgrade tool.

The New Mint Upgrade Tool

Apart from this, there are some core changes which are coming up. Firstly, Linux Mint 21 “Vanessa” will be based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. It will feature the mainline LTS Kernel 5.15.

Secondly, the recently released Cinnamon desktop 5.4 will grace its flagship variant. The Cinnamon 5.4 beings several bug fixes and performance improvements and will be first available with this version.

Other noteworthy changes include the following:

Based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS “Jammy Jellyfish” and Linux Kernel 5.15

Cinnamon desktop 5.4

Xfce desktop 4.16

MATE desktop 1.24

New mintupgrade utility

The os-prober will be available for proper detection of OSes during grub update

Blueman is now the Bluetooth manager that replaces blueberry

Next-generation image format WebP support in xviewer

Linux Mint 21 beta will be available for testing by July 15, 2022. And the final release would depend on the testing results and feedback.

Via the mint blog.

