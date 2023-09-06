Join the KDE Plasma 6 Wallpaper Contest, Win a Framework Laptop

Enter the KDE Plasma 6 Wallpaper Contest and stand a chance to win a top-notch laptop. Put your design talents to the test and leave your mark on Linux.

The countdown to the highly anticipated KDE Plasma 6 release is officially on, and the KDE team is reaching out to the creative minds in the Linux community to help shape the new desktop environment’s visual identity.

KDE team have just announced the “KDE Plasma 6 Wallpaper Competition,” inviting artists and designers to showcase their talents and compete for a chance to leave an indelible mark on the upcoming Plasma 6.0 release. The first release of the 6-series!

KDE Plasma 6 Wallpaper Competition

If you have a knack for design, this competition is made for you. The KDE team is looking for original wallpaper designs that not only capture the essence of Plasma 6 but also resonate with the themes of trustworthiness, personalization, and personal growth. It’s your chance to make your mark on the Linux desktop world and have your creation featured as the default wallpaper for KDE Plasma 6.0.

Rules

To ensure fairness and originality, here are the rules:

Your wallpaper must be original and created specifically for this contest.

It should be released under the CC-BY-SA-4.0 license.

AI-generated art will not be accepted.

Wallpapers should have a minimum size of 3840×2160, with 5120×2880 being preferred. Vertical wallpapers should be at least 1080×2280.

Each participant can submit up to 3 wallpapers.

The Grand Prize: A Framework Laptop

Now, here’s the icing on the cake for the winning artist – the grand prize!

The lucky winner of the competition will receive a Framework Laptop 13 DIY Edition, featuring a 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-1340P. This laptop stands out for its modular design, allowing you to disassemble and rebuild it with ease. You can replace or upgrade key components anytime, ensuring your laptop stays relevant and adaptable to your evolving needs.

Deadlines

Mark your calendars because the deadline for submissions is November 14th, 23:59 UTC. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this first release.

How to submit?

You need submit your entries in the discourse forum thread below. You can also visit below page to see how designers are preparing the wallpapers to get a feel of it. There are already some exciting entries out there!

So, unleash your creativity and get ready to submit your original, captivating wallpaper designs.

Via KDE blog