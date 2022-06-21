KDE Plasma 5.25.1 (First Point Release) Brings 50+ Changes

The KDE Project released the KDE Plasma 5.25.1 as the first point release to the 5.25 series with the first set of bug fixes and updates.

KDE Plasma 5.25 with Custom Accent Colour

KDE Plasma 5.25 was released a week back with significant updates such as floating panel, dynamic accent colour, and new workspace navigation. And now, the first point release addresses initial issues found post-release.

KDE Plasma 5.25.1 Release – What’s Fixed

Firstly, let’s recap what changed in KWin, which is the Window Manager and Wayland Compositor for the KDE Plasma desktop. The KWin bug fixes include several window dragging issues in touch-based devices. Also, a bug was fixed where the icons were used in the system tray in the Plasma themes. In addition, gesture improvements are added where the animation now completes after the gesture event ends.

Secondly, the Plasma Workspace colour module fixes two bugs related to the newly launched accent colour. First, “the alternate background colour” for Button now has the accent colour. Second, the narrow screens now show proper accent colour in the dots.

In addition to the above changes in Plasma Workspace, a significant update brings more polished accent-coloured title bars.

Other changes in KDE Plasma 5.25.1 includes the Standard Display Manager (SDDM) now allows the deletion of the themes that are manually installed. That means you may not delete the themes from KConfig Module in settings that are provided by the distribution. Moreover, the wallpaper picture of the day add-on fixes a bug related to the multi-monitor setup.

A total of 50+ changes solidify the KDE Plasma 5.25.1 release, and you read about the details in the official changelog.

Download and Upgrade

If you are already running KDE Plasma 5.25, you can run the below command from the terminal to get the update. Or, open the Discover app from the app menu to update.

sudo pkcon update

Alternatively, you can download the KDE Neon user edition if you want to install it as a new system.

As we mentioned earlier in the upgrade article, Kubuntu 22.04 LTS users won’t get this version for now as it’s an LTS release. So Kubuntu 22.04 LTS users would stick to the KDE Plasma 5.24.

Fedora 37 should get this version when released end of this year.

Via announcement.

