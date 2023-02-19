KaOS 2023.02 Brings Latest KDE Plasma 5.27 & Goodies

A new release of KaOS 2023.02 is here with a new Plasma desktop and additional improvements.

KaOS 2023.02

KaOS is an Arch-Linux-based distribution which features a customized KDE Plasma desktop and provides a complete KDE experience. It only targets users who want a beautifully customized KDE Plasma desktop with KDE components.

Thanks to the rolling-release mode, the recently released KDE Plasma 5.27 is now available in KaOS 2023.02 February release. It also comes with the latest KDE Framework 5.103.0 and KDE Gear 22.12.2. At the core, it is based on Qt 5.15.8+.

KDE Plasma 5.27 is the last Plasma release of the 5-series and is a long-term support version. Considering this, a few key improvements definitely will make your KaOS experience far better.

Firstly, this version brings a stunning tiling feature which can transform the Plasma desktop to a tiling mode. You can enable the options using the Meta+T key combinations. Secondly, if you are using the Wayland display server, then the fractional scaling is now supported natively. In addition, the multiple-monitor use cases are strengthened in this version.

KaOS 2023.02 specific changes

At the core, this version upgrades the mainline Kernel version to 6.1.11 along with core utilities and packages such as IWD 2.3, OpenSSH 9.2p1, MPFR 4.2.0, CLang/LLVM 15.0.7, Libtiff 4.5.0, Sqlite 3.40.1, Networkmanager 1.42.0, Systemd 252.5, Python 3.10.10, Dracut 059, ZFS 2.1.9, Gnupg 2.4.0, and Busybox 1.36.0.

Elsewhere, the Calamares installer in KaOS fixes a ZFS file system bug related to hostid and the new app Ghostwriter makes your workflow smooth using its markdown editor. Furthermore, the Falkon web browser is now updated to the version 22.12.2 along with other KDE apps.

So, that’s about the quick highlights of this release.

If you are running KaOS earlier versions, you can simple update this with the below command from the terminal.

sudo pacman -Syu

Also, you can do a fresh download using the below link.

Via announcements