iPhone 13 Massive Price Drop in Croma. Check Out Now [India]

With the rumour of iPhone 14, the Indian retail chain Croma announces a massive price drop for iPhone 13, all variants.

If you want to buy an iPhone 13, now may be the best time. Indian electronic retail chain Croma (of TATA), launches “All Apple” discount for iPhone, iPad, AirPods, Apple MacBook and more. The discount includes great discounts on devices. Croma also offers a variety of free banking and EMI offers to keep prices even lower. This makes Croma’s iPhone 13 an offer not to be missed! See below for all our iPhone 13 recommendations.

iPhone 13 Stock Image

iPhone 13 – Price Drop at Croma

The default 128GB version of the iPhone 13 is the original Rs. 79 900. But with Croma, you can get an additional 10,000 discount, making the effective price Rs. 69 900.

But that’s not all. HDFC credit card holders can also receive Rs. 4000 discount with direct discount on credit offers. Customers can receive Rs. 4000 discount with urgent discount on EMI transactions with HDFC credit card. Moreover, Croma also offers a dedicated free EMI feature. TATA Neu (newly launched) allows consumers to split the cost of the iPhone 13 into 3 payments. This offer is valid for all iPhone 13 colours till stocks last.

All the above discounts and offers are available on different versions of iPhone 13, and the price will be adjusted accordingly.

iPhone 13 Specification

Apple’s flagship iPhone 13 comes with a 6.1 Super Retina XDR OLED display. The phone runs on iOS 15 and Apple’s A15 Bionic chipset, along with a four-core GPU. The phone features a dual-camera system, consisting of two excellent 12-megapixel cameras that are capable of shooting 4K videos. The 12-megapixel selfie camera also comes with smart HDR to capture deeper contrast. The iPhone 13 supports 5G connectivity, MagSafe wireless charging and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity support.

You can find out more details at Croma online store.

We bring the latest tech, software news and stuff that matters. Stay in touch via Telegram, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook and never miss an update!