Adobe Plans for Free Photoshop App Online with a Twist

Adobe has started rolling out Photoshop editor free in Canada. Here are the details.

Adobe Photoshop is one of the most favoured professional photo editing tools. However, unlike many other photo editing programs, it’s not free for users. If you want to use it for free, we have good news!

Adobe Photoshop Logo

Adobe Photoshop for Online

In a recent report in The Verge magazine, Adobe began testing a new version of Photoshop, available for free online. It is accessible via the browser, and Adobe is planning to extend its services to more users.

In addition, Adobe is currently testing the free version for the first time in Canada, where users have free access to Photoshop. However, soon, Photoshop online should be available to more users.

But, there’s a catch. Adobe defines this service as “freemium” because Adobe intends to limit some features that are only available to paid subscribers. However, many tools with the essential elements of photo editing, Photoshop, are available to users for free.

In short, the premium model of Adobe Photoshop aims to make it available and attract users who want to pay for the full version in the future. However, Adobe has not shared a timeline for further expanding the free version of Photoshop to other regions.

Adobe Photoshop is adding new updates and features to its web versions, such as Refine Edge, Doge, Curves, Burn Tool, and more. The web version of Photoshop is relatively new, as Adobe released it late last year. For the unfamiliar, the web version of Photoshop allows multiple users to work together on a single image.

Moreover, the web version also receives mobile support for basic tasks such as image evaluation and comment writing. That being said, Adobe will make it accessible for many users. Still, users are waiting for the new Photoshop features and advanced image editing tools and will eventually want to subscribe.

Via the verge

We bring the latest tech, software news and stuff that matters. Stay in touch via Telegram, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook and never miss an update!