Inkscape 1.2.2 release brings more stability with a handful of bug fixes

The popular digital drawing program Inkscape 1.2.2 is now out. Here’s a release recap.

Inkscape 1.2.2 running (appimage)

Inkscape 1.2.2

Inkscape 1.2.2 is a maintenance and bugfix release that offers several improvements. It includes four crash fixes, over 25 bug fixes, five fixes for extension bugs, and 13 improved user interface translations.

The OpenClipart import feature is now available to all users, regardless of the selected packaging format or operating system. In addition, spellchecking now works on macOS, and performance has been improved (in exchange for dithering being disabled by default).

Additionally, extensions that modify colours can also modify colours in patterns again. We’ve also fixed some issues with the measure tool, the DXF14 export, and hairline strokes for our maker community.

While looking into detail about the fixes, notable bug fixes include export options fixes bugs related to export area catering to four issues. Also, the raster images now open on the visible canvas, not in the bottom left corner.

The import and export module gets some minor yet important fixes. The TIFF export now supports transparency, and JPG/TIFF raster image files preserve the DPI attributes while exporting them.

All of these changes and more you can read on the official changelog.

Download and update

If you have installed Inkspace via your official distro repo, you should receive this update via usual distro upgrades.

For fresh download and installation, you can download the AppImage, Flatpak or other packaging formats from the official download page. The Flatpak package you can find it in this page. The best way to try out the AppImage executable which you can find in the below link.