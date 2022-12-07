digiKam 7.9.0 is now out, and a peek into the future roadmap

The final maintenance release of the 7 series, i.e. digiKam 7.9.0, is now out with mainly bug fixes and smaller updates.

digiKam 7.9.0 (Image credit: digiKam team)

Arriving after four months since the prior digiKam 7.8.0 release, digiKam 7.9.0 bumps up the core packages and dependent modules with bug fixes.

Since the application is a KDE App, it’s now compiled with the latest Qt 5.15.7 LTS and KDE Framework 5.99.0, which was released on 9th October 2022.

In addition, image processing components are upgraded with Libraw snapshot 20221123, ExifTool 12.51 and GMicQt 3.1.6.

Elsewhere, a total number of 97 bugs are analysed and closed in the 7.9.0 version. Major bugs include backward compatibility fixes for database schema integration, Google Photos login fixes and window position in Windows systems. Furthermore, improvement is seen in the remote album management, import of coordinates and ISO date format from image metadata.

Along with that, translations have been updated, and digiKam now supports 57 international languages.

Plans for the future

The wise development team is preparing for digiKam 8.0.0 beta, which is due before Christmas this year. And the final digiKam 8.0.0 is expected on April 2023.

The upcoming digiKam 8.0.0 is based on Qt6, a major core framework upgrade that would definitely boost performance. In addition, two important projects as part of the completed Google Summer of Code 2022 are included in the upcoming version. The first is a neural network-based image quality analyzer, and the second is the automatic optical character recognition (OCR) via the Tessaract framework.

A lot is brewing for the upcoming release, so stay tuned. For more information, visit the official website.

Download digiKam 7.9.0

You can download digiKam latest version from the official page below. The recommended installer is Appimage standalone executable. The official Flatpak version is also available (to be updated within a day or so).

If you plan to upgrade, take a backup of your files or note down the configuration workflows.

