Gnuplot 6.0 Arrives with Advanced Scripting and Functions

Gnuplot 6.0 takes data exploration to new heights with function blocks, scoped variables, and many built-in functions and array operations.

Get ready to visualize your data like never before! After eight years of meticulous development, the beloved scientific plotting tool Gnuplot has released its latest iteration – Gnuplot 6.0. This major update brings an array of new features and enhancements that promise to revolutionize the way scientists, engineers, and even artists create stunning and informative graphs.

One of the key highlights of Gnuplot 6.0 is its expanded scripting capabilities. With function blocks and scoped variables, users can now write modular and organized code, making complex data processing easy. The addition of built-in functions and array operations further streamlines the workflow, allowing users to focus on extracting insights from their data rather than getting bogged down in cumbersome calculations.

But Gnuplot 6.0 isn’t just about crunching numbers – it’s a feast for the eyes as well. This release introduces many new plot styles, allowing users to craft visual masterpieces that perfectly capture the essence of their data. From layered 2D surfaces and captivating 3D contour fillings to expressive line styles and anti-aliasing options, the possibilities for creating visually stunning graphs are endless.

The update also caters to the ever-growing need for various data formats. Gnuplot 6.0 boasts expanded support, ensuring seamless integration with your preferred data sources. And for those who want to make their data stories truly interactive, Gnuplot 6.0 introduces “watchpoints,” a powerful feature that allows users to dynamically update their graphs as the underlying data changes.

Complex plots in GNUPLOT 6.0

Feature summary of Gnuplot 6.0

Function blocks and scoped variables: For cleaner and more organized scripting.

New specialized and comprehensive functions: Simplify data processing.

New plot styles: 2D surfaces, 2D sectors, 2D lines with advanced styles, 3D contour filling.

Advanced stroke and mask options: Fine-tune the appearance of your plots.

Named palettes: Create custom colour schemes for consistent visuals.

New built-in functions and array operations: Powerful data manipulation tools.

Expanded data format support: Seamless integration with diverse data sources.

"if…else…" statements: Control plotting behaviour based on conditions.

Watchpoints: Dynamically update graphs as data changes.

New terminals (output generators): kittygd, kittycairo, block, webp.

With its groundbreaking features, intuitive interface, and robust capabilities, this update is poised to become the go-to tool for anyone who wants to unlock the power of data through stunning visuals.

You can download the source executables from the official source forge repository. This version has yet to arrive in major Linux distributions’ official channels, which will be soon.