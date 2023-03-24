GNOME Plans for Native Accent Colour Support

The GNOME team is developing accent colour support and its benefits for personalization.

The GNOME team is gearing up for the next release, and a new feature, “Accent colour”, might land in the upcoming version.

The accent colour is a colour that is used to highlight various elements of the desktop user interface. It provides visual feedback and makes it easier for users to distinguish between different parts of the interface.

However, GNOME never supported it natively. Ubuntu has its own accent colour, which was introduced last year by Canonical. Although it has been integrated into the GNOME desktop, it has never been upstreamed to GNOME. Hence, it never made to other GNOME-based distributions.

A new merged request is now open to bring this to GNOME. Initial code snippets suggest that a pre-defined list of colours will be available. Here they are:

"blue", "teal", "green", "yellow", "orange", "red", "pink", "purple", "brown", "grey"

However, there is no option for any custom colour. I believe it may come in future. The entire merge request also depends on various ongoing work. So it might get delayed or change in functionalities.

Once implemented, users can personalize GNOME by selecting an accent colour that matches their preference or mood. This will make the desktop environment more visually appealing and engaging.

The options will be available on the Appearance page of the settings app. Here’s a sample image.

GNOME Accent Colour – Sample1 | Image credit: Alex BW

GNOME Accent Colour – Sample 2 | Image credit: Alex BW

Accent colours can improve accessibility by making it easier for users to distinguish between different parts of the user interface. This is especially useful for users with visual impairments or colour vision deficiencies. GNOME already have a lot of features on the accessibility front, and this will be an excellent addition.

And finally, you can get this in all the major distributions which provide stock GNOME such as FEdora, Vanilla OS, Arch Linux and so on.

You can follow the development of this feature in GitLab.