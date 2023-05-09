Firefox 113 Introduces Enhanced Picture-in-Picture and Improved Security Features

Firefox 113 has improved Picture-in-Picture, enhanced password security, and AV1 Image Format files support. This is what’s new.

Firefox 113 is now available for download, packed with several new features, enhancements and bug fixes. Among the most notable new features is the enhanced Picture-in-Picture (PIP), allowing users to rewind, check video duration, and switch to full-screen mode effortlessly on the web’s most popular video websites.

In addition, Firefox has also made improvements to the password generator by including special characters, making it more secure. Importing bookmarks from Safari or a Chrome-based browser has also been made easier as the favicons for those bookmarks will now be imported by default.

Firefox 113 has also tightened the Windows GPU sandbox, which was first introduced in the Firefox 110 release, to provide enhanced security benefits. This update also fulfils a 13-year-old feature request by enabling users to drag-and-drop files directly from Microsoft Outlook.

Firefox 113

Mac users can now access macOS Services directly from the context menu, while on Windows, the elastic overscroll effect is now enabled by default, providing users with a bouncing animation when scrolling past the edge of a scroll container.

Firefox 113 also introduces support for AV1 Image Format files containing animations (AVIS) and allows websites that use window.print() to be printed in Firefox for Android. Hardware accelerated AV1 video decoding is now supported by Firefox for Android by default, while GPU-accelerated Canvas2D is enabled by default for Firefox for Android, following up on the work already shipped on macOS and Linux in Firefox 110.

Developers will also be happy to know that Firefox 113 adds support for a number of WebRTC features, including RTCMediaSourceStats, RTCPeerConnectionState, RTCPeerConnectionStats (“peer-connection” RTCStatsType), RTCRtpSender.setStreams(), and RTCSctpTransport. Module scripts can now import other ES module scripts on worklets, and Firefox now supports the color functions from the color (level 4) specification. This includes the lab(), lch(), oklab(), oklch() and color() functions.

Firefox 113 also introduces a redesigned accessibility engine, significantly improving the speed, responsiveness and stability of Firefox for users of screen readers and certain other accessibility software.

Additionally, the Awesomebar result menu is now enabled for all users, allowing you to remove history results and dismiss sponsored Firefox Suggest results.

While Firefox 113 brings a host of exciting new features and enhancements, it also removed the long-deprecated mozRTCPeerConnection, mozRTCIceCandidate, and mozRTCSessionDescription types. Sites should utilize the non-prefixed variants instead. Firefox for Android also includes UI improvements to the built-in PDF viewer to make it easier to save PDFs directly.

Download

This version is now officially available to download from the FTP site below.

Major Linux distributions will package it to their repo within a few days from now, and you should receive this version as a regular OS update.