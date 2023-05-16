Fedora 36 Reaches End Of Life (EOL), Upgrade to Fedora 37

As per the official note, Fedora 36 has reached the end of its life; you should upgrade to Fedora 37.

Fedora Linux 36, released on May 10, 2022, will reach the end of life on May 16, 2023. This means that no more updates of any kind, including security updates or security announcements, will be available for Fedora Linux 36 after this date. All the updates of Fedora Linux 36 being pushed to stable will be stopped as well.

Fedora Linux 37, released on November 15, 2022, will continue to receive updates until approximately one month after the release of Fedora Linux 39 i.e. around Nov 14, 2023.

Users of Fedora Linux 36 are encouraged to upgrade to Fedora Linux 37 as soon as possible to ensure they continue receiving security updates and bug fixes. To upgrade, you can follow my detailed upgrade guide present below:

Alternatively, Fedora 38 is the latest release which you can try to install as fresh.

Via mailing-list announcement, EOL wiki