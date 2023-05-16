Bodhi Linux 7.0 Beta is Now Available for Testing

Bodhi Linux has released a beta version of its upcoming 7.0 release.

Bodhi Linux, the lightweight and elegant distribution based on Ubuntu LTS, has released its latest beta version for testing. The Bodhi Linux 7.0.0 release is designed to improve the user experience by offering improved performance and security features and is currently under development for a few months.

The beta release is a significant step towards the full release of Bodhi Linux 7.0, and users are invited to provide feedback and suggestions to improve the final product through the official forum. The upcoming release will be based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS “Jammy Jellyfish” – released last year – which includes updated drivers and firmware, ensuring better compatibility with various devices.

Bodhi 7.0 beta desktop

The new version is based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS “Jammy Jellyfish” and features several improvements, including:

Updated hardware compatibility with better support for more recent hardware

Updated drivers and firmware for improved compatibility with various devices

Updated Enlightenment Foundation Library (EFL) 1.26.99 with native Enlightenment applications

Updated Moksha desktop version to 0.4.0

Although the full changelog is yet to be released, some tentative packages have been pulled from this beta release’s installation. Here are some of the key features of Bodhi Linux 7.0:

Based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS “Jammy Jellyfish”

Linux Kernel 5.15 LTS

Enlightenment Foundation Library (EFL) 1.26.99

Terminology 1.13

GNOME Web 42.4

Thunar File Manager 4.16

Moksha Desktop 0.4.0

Python 3.10

systemd 249.11

The beta release is expected to be more stable than previous versions, and users can expect an improved user experience with better performance and security features. Bodhi 7.0 beta is available for download using the following link. Users can provide feedback and suggestions to improve the final product in the official forum.

With the Bodhi Linux 7.0.0 beta, we move a little closer to the final release, especially for those who prefer minimalist operating systems.

On another note, you may contribute to this page if you want to help the team.