EndeavourOS Drops Xfce, Adopts KDE Plasma in “Galileo” Release

EndeavourOS team unveiled the “Galileo” release, marking a significant shift in their desktop environment strategy. The headline feature of this release is the replacement of Xfce with KDE Plasma as the default Live environment and on the offline install option.

With Galileo, the focus has been on keeping the EndeavourOS engine rolling smoothly. The team has diligently streamlined their workflow, navigating the delicate balance between behind-the-scenes development and the everyday challenges faced by the team. As a result, Xfce has gracefully stepped aside, making room for KDE Plasma, a move that facilitates a more seamless experience for developers working with the Calamares installer.

This might be a perfect move at this moment in time, where Plasma 6 is under development and should be released by early next year 2024. Hence EndeavourOS users can get a first hand on the Plasma 6 packages via Arch Linux.

EndeavourOS

Additional updates in EndeavourOS “Galileo”

Community Editions Update Community editions like Sway, Qtile, BSPWM, Openbox, and Worm are also dropped from the Calamares installer. This is primarily due to a lack of contributors for these window managers. While not available through Calamares; the community editions can still be installed manually via the GitHub page. User-Friendly Tweaks Local Hostname Resolution is now enabled on a new install, simplifying the process for network printers, as requested by the community. Enhanced Security Measures Opting for systemd-boot with LUKS encryption now results in a stronger LUKS2 encryption using argon2id. Simplified Installation Process Installing more than one desktop environment during the installation is no longer an option, preventing post-installation package conflicts. Interface Improvements The Calamares package selection screen has been revamped for clarity, while EFI partition permissions have been tightened to avoid dual-boot complications with Windows. Misc Various improvements, from a restructured fstab to the elimination of unused LUKS key files, underscore the team’s commitment to a smooth EndeavourOS experience. App updates The ‘Welcome’ app now boasts support for KDE, language selection in the installer, and streamlined icons.

Updates to eos-bash-shared, with a new option to reset keyrings and improved functionality for eos-sendlog.

You can download the Galileo ISO via the official website. If you are already running EndeavourOS, you can simply upgrade your system to get this version.

Via EndeavourOS blog