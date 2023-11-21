Claws Email 4.2 Released with Improved Attachment Management

Claws Email 4.2 has just been released, and it comes packed with several enhancements and bug fixes to improve your email experience on Linux desktops.

Here are the highlight features:

One of the standout features in this release is the addition of an easy way to open any folder on start-up. Now, you can simply right-click a folder and choose ‘Open on start-up.’ Managing your email workflow just got a whole lot smoother! This can also be configured on the ‘Folder list’ tab of the /Configuration/Preferences/Display/Summaries page.

Claws email 4.2

Keeping a close eye on your email statistics is now more comprehensive with the addition of spam statistics to the session statistics. In response to user feedback, Claws Email 4.2 introduces the ability to save message attachments only, without including the other message parts. This feature streamlines your workflow, making it easier to manage and store important attachments.

QuickSearch receives a boost with support for a new search expression “v H V” and the removal of the ‘y S’ expression (which can now be replaced with ‘v X-Label S’). These enhancements make finding specific emails even quicker and more efficient.

The email client now recognizes additional MIME types, specifically font/* and chemical/*, catering to a broader range of file types in your communications.

For users relying on IMAP, Claws Email 4.2 brings support for SCRAM-SHA-{224,256,384,512} authentication mechanisms, adding an extra layer of security to your email interactions. Additionally, the status bar now indicates when an expunge is happening, providing more visibility into the IMAP process.

The GData plugin has been removed, and the Fancy plugin no longer requires libsoup or libsoup-gnome. The LiteHTML Viewer plugin has been synchronized with litehtml 0.7, and its automatic build now depends on libgumbo 0.12 or newer.

Claws Email 4.2 addresses critical issues, including problems with address autocompletion, rate limits affecting queued/marked actions, crashes related to external editor embedding, segmentation faults, and more. The development team has worked diligently to sift through the bug reports and prioritize fixes that significantly improve the stability and performance of Claws Email.

To highlight a few notable bug fixes:

Address autocompletion list height now expands correctly.

Queued/marked actions no longer break with rate limits.

Embedding external editor no longer crashes Claws Email on Wayland.

Segmentation fault issues have been resolved.

Various fixes for compatibility with newer libraries and systems.

Overall, the Claws Email team delivered a reliable and user-friendly email client for the Linux community.

Head over to the official website (link below) or use your package manager to grab the latest version and enjoy a more polished and efficient email experience on your Linux system.

Via Claws email release notes