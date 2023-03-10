Bodhi Linux 7.0.0 Alpha is Out for Testing

The development of the upcoming release – Bodhi Linux 7.0.0, is underway. The fourth Alpha testing ISO is now out.

Bodhi Linux is a lightweight and elegant distribution based on the Ubuntu LTS release. Known for its minimalist approach, it features the Enlightenment-based Moksha desktop environment.

The Bodhi Linux 7.0.0 release is the latest version of the operating system, aimed at providing a better user experience. It is currently under development for a few months. This release is intended to be more stable than previous versions, with improved performance and security features.

This alpha release is an important step towards the full release of Bodhi Linux 7.0.0, and users can provide feedback and suggestions to improve the final product in the official forum.

Bodhi Linux Alpha 4

The current Bodhi Linux 6 series is based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. The upcoming release will be based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS “Jammy Jellyfish”, released last year.

This release includes improved hardware compatibility, with better support for newer hardware – thanks to Linux Kernel 5.15 LTS. This release also includes updated drivers and firmware, ensuring better compatibility with various devices.

The most attractive feature of Bodhi Linux is the Enlightenment library (efl) based Moksha desktop. If you love efl and want to experience it, Bodhi is the best choice.

That being said, this release features efl 1.26.99 with native Enlightenment applications. The Moksha desktop version is updated to 0.4.0.

Since the changelog is yet to arrive, here are some tentative packages I pulled from this testing release’s installation.

Bodhi Linux 7.0.0 Package highlights

Based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Jammy Jellyfish

Linux Kernel 5.15 LTS

Enlightenment Foundation Library (efl) 1.26.99

Terminology 1.13

GNOME Web 42.4

Thunar File Manager 4.16

Moksha Desktop 0.4.0

Python 3.10

Systemd 249.11

Download

The team suggested that this pre-release version is unstable and should not be used for your daily work. However, if you want to give it a spin, you can download it from the below link.

A few notes about the Bodhi Linux developer

As per the timeline, Bodhi Linux 7.0.0 stable should have been released by now. But it is a little delayed because the one and only developer of Bodhi Linux is not well health-wise due to a “life-threatening” condition. So, the stable release is a little delayed. You can read more about this in the official forum, where the developer explained the situation.

We hope the developer gets well soon and we get a fresh new release.

Please do test this Alpha release and report any issues in the official forum.