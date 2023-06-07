OpenGL 3.1 is Now Available in Asahi Linux, Boosting Graphics Performance

Asahi Linux team unveils “Game-Changing” upgrade: OpenGL 3.1 is now available for enhanced graphics performance.

The Asahi Linux team has unveiled an exciting upgrade for Asahi Linux systems: the highly anticipated OpenGL 3.1 support. This leap in graphics drivers surpasses the previous OpenGL 2.1 and OpenGL 3.0 versions, significantly boosting gaming experiences and overall application functionality. Additionally, the team has announced the elevation of OpenGL ES 2.0 support to OpenGL ES 3.0, opening doors to a whole new level of possibilities.

Back in December, the Asahi team provided a sneak peek into the future with an early screenshot of SuperTuxKart’s deferred renderer in action on Asahi. This demonstration showcased the use of OpenGL ES 3.0 features, such as multiple render targets and instancing, which led to enhanced lighting effects that truly bring the game to life. Now, Asahi Linux users can engage themselves in SuperTuxKart and enjoy its advanced lighting as intended.

Earlier image of Asahi Linux with Mario Tux Cart

It’s important to note that these drivers are still experimental and have yet to fully comply with the OpenGL or OpenGL ES specifications. Users are advised to opt for the -edge packages to access the work-in-progress drivers. However, it’s crucial to acknowledge that some bugs may be present during this phase. For comprehensive instructions on driver installation, you may check out the prior post from the team.

This release also introduces many new functionality within OpenGL 3.0, 3.1, and OpenGL ES 3.0. The highlights include the introduction of multiple render targets, multisampling, transform feedback, and texture buffer objects, among other exciting features.

The Asahi team has even more in store for the Asahi Linux community. While OpenGL ES 3.0 presents notable advancements over ES 2.0, the team’s work-in-progress branch is nearing the completion of OpenGL ES 3.1 support, which will enable the utilization of compute shaders.

The ultimate objective for the Asahi Linux team is to develop a Vulkan driver capable of running modern games seamlessly. Although this goal is still some distance away, the foundations laid by Vulkan 1.0 requirements align closely with OpenGL ES 3.1, facilitating the translation of their work into Vulkan.

Excitingly, the Asahi team has already commenced work on Vulkan, promising an exciting future for the Asahi Linux ecosystem.

If you are running Asahi Linux, you can get this upgrade by running the below command from the terminal.

sudo pacman -Syu

To learn more, or if you are wondering about current hardware support, visit this page.