AlmaLinux 9.2 Released, with Enhanced Security and Performance

AlmaLinux 9.2 brings security updates, enhanced application streams, streamlined system management, containerization capabilities, and updated components, empowering users to optimize their infrastructure.

The AlmaLinux OS Foundation has announced the release of AlmaLinux 9.2, the latest version of its free and open-source enterprise-grade operating system. Being a binary compatible with the recently released Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.2 (RHEL 9.2), this release brings a few improvements and updates.

AlmaLinux 9.2 introduces enhancements and features to the hybrid cloud’s foundation, enabling faster and more efficient delivery of workloads, applications, and services across multiple environments.

Security updates include: Realmd system role, SCAP profile, and Ansible content for simplified security management and compliance. Updated OpenSSL library (version 3.0.7) for secure communications. SELinux user-space packages (version 3.5) for enhanced system defence. Keylime (version 6.5.2) and OpenSCAP (version 1.3.7) updates for improved security measures.

Application stream enhancements offer updated compilers, runtime languages, databases, and web servers for developers and system administrators.

The revamped web console and new system roles simplify automation and standardization of systems.

Container capabilities enable easier development and management of containerized deployments.

Kernel version 5.14 provides improved performance, stability, and support for modern hardware. This is the old LTS mainline Kernel version.

AlmaLinux 9.2 Desktop with GNOME 40.4

Updated components and toolchains: Git (version 2.39.1) and Git LFS (version 3.2.0) for advanced version control capabilities. GCC (version 11.3.1), glibc (version 2.34), and binutils (version 2.35.2) for an updated toolchain. Performance tools and debuggers: GDB (version 10.2), Valgrind (version 3.19), SystemTap (version 4.8), Dyninst (version 12.1.0), and elfutils (version 0.188). Performance monitoring tools: PCP (version 6.0.1) and Grafana (version 9.0.9) updates. Compiler updates: GCC Toolset 12, LLVM Toolset 15.0.7, Rust Toolset 1.66, and Go Toolset 1.19.6.

Security updates bring enhanced security measures: A new rule for idle session termination was added to SCAP. Clevis now accepts external tokens for greater key management flexibility. Rsyslog TLS-encrypted logging supports multiple CA files. Rsyslog privileges are limited to minimize security exposure. fapolicyd framework filters the RPM database for improved system management. Updated AlmaLinux EV Code Sign Secure Boot certificate.

Debuginfo repository fix: Repository IDs were renamed from “-debug” to “-debuginfo” to resolve plugin issues.

AlmaLinux 9.2 presents users with a comprehensive update encompassing security enhancements, improved application streams, streamlined system management, containerization capabilities, and updated components and toolchains.

With this release, AlmaLinux continues to prioritize performance, security, and ease of use, empowering organizations to leverage the full potential of their infrastructure.

To experience the latest features and improvements, users can upgrade their existing installations or download the updated ISO image from the official AlmaLinux website.

A detailed installation instruction is presented below.

If you want to upgrade your existing AlmaLinux 9 to 9.2, open a terminal and run the following command:

dnf upgrade -y

A complete changelog of this release is present here.