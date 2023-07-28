Zorin OS 16.3 Arrives: Seamless Upgrades and Stellar Improvements!

Introducing Zorin OS 16.3, bringing a much anticipated Zorin OS upgrader and a bunch of updates.

The Zorin OS team is proud to announce the highly anticipated release of Zorin OS 16.3, a milestone release of this popular Linux distribution. With an impressive 5.3 million downloads in under two years since its initial release, Zorin OS has gained a massive following, and version 16.3 is set to elevate your computing experience to new heights.

Zorin OS 16.3: Best Features

Zorin OS Upgrader

The star of the show in Zorin OS 16.3 is undoubtedly the brand-new Zorin OS Upgrader. This feature has been one of the most requested additions from the Zorin OS community over the years, and it’s finally here to make upgrading between releases and editions a breeze.

What does this mean for you? Well, now you can seamlessly upgrade from Zorin OS 16 Core to Pro or even make the leap from Zorin OS 15 to 16—all without the hassle of re-installing the operating system. Your files, apps, and settings will remain intact throughout the upgrade process, ensuring a smooth transition. The Zorin OS team has worked tirelessly to bring you this convenient and future-proof Upgrader for over a year.

Zorin OS 16.3 upgrader

Improvements to Zorin Connect: Strengthening Cross-Device Experience

For those who love the convenience of cross-device interaction, the Zorin Connect app for Android has received several exciting updates. With Zorin Connect, you can now run commands on your computer directly from the power menu in Android 11+. Additionally, Zorin Connect now offers enhanced playback controls when playing music on Spotify from your computer.

Android 10+ users will benefit from automatic reconnection to trusted networks in the background, making it easier to stay connected wherever you go. Furthermore, the Android 13+ version sports a sleek and themed monochrome icon. The Zorin Connect team has also made various quality-of-life improvements throughout the app, ensuring a seamless experience when working across your devices.

LibreOffice 7.5: The Essential Office Suite Gets Better

Zorin OS 16.3 ships with LibreOffice 7.5, the latest version of this award-winning office suite. LibreOffice is a critical application in Zorin OS, and the latest update brings some noteworthy enhancements. Experience improved compatibility with Microsoft Office/365 documents, making collaborating with others in mixed-office environments easier.

The new and improved dark mode adds a touch of elegance to your workspace, while the refreshed design for the tabbed navigation interface enhances usability. Data tables can now be included in charts, giving you more flexibility when visualizing data. Managing documents has also become easier with the option to filter them by type from within the LibreOffice app. Plus, in-document bookmarks are now more visible than ever before.

Newer Apps and Enhanced Compatibility

Zorin OS 16.3 also packs in many other updated pre-installed apps, ensuring a more feature-rich experience right out of the box. You’ll find that you need to download fewer software updates after installing Zorin OS onto your computer, saving you time and bandwidth.

Moreover, built-in support for Flatpak, AppImage, and Snap packages guarantees that you’ll have access to the latest versions of your favourite applications for years to come.

Better Security and Compatibility for Peace of Mind

The Zorin OS 16.3 release takes security and compatibility seriously. Powered by the same version of the Linux kernel as Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (GA), this OS includes updated drivers, enhancing compatibility with a wider range of hardware. The support for newer components, such as NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 4070, 4060 Ti, and 4060 graphics cards out of the box, is sure to delight gamers and content creators alike.

As always, the Zorin OS team has diligently incorporated the latest security patches throughout the system. With Zorin OS 16.3, you can rest assured that you are using the most secure version of the OS ever.

Looking to the Future

The Zorin OS 16 version series will continue to receive unwavering support through software updates and security patches until April 2025. So, if you’re considering making the switch to Zorin OS or are already a proud user, you can confidently embrace the future of this remarkable operating system.

Upgrade your computing experience today with Zorin OS 16.3! Simply head to the Zorin Menu → System Tools → Upgrade Zorin OS and enjoy a smoother, more secure, and feature-rich environment.

Download & Upgrade

If you are using Zorin OS 16, simply update it via updater. No additional actions are needed.

Users of the prior version which is Zorin OS 15, can upgrade without impacting your data using this guide.

Finally, all versions can be downloaded as ISO files using the below link (the PRO version requires a subscription)

Note: As with any major software update, it’s advisable to back up your important files before proceeding with the upgrade. While the Zorin OS team has worked diligently to ensure a seamless experience, it’s always a good idea to be cautious with significant system changes.