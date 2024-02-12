Promising Progress: Xfce’s Wayland Roadmap updates of 2024

Explore the upcoming Xfce 4.20 release as it hints at an experimental Wayland session.

Since the release of Xfce 4.18, the Xfce development team has been diligently steering the desktop environment into the era of Wayland, the successor to the ageing X11 display server protocol.

On September 2023, I reported about a few updates about the Wayland work in Xfce. This week, the team has given us a few updates, which I will quickly touch upon here.

One of the pivotal decisions in the Xfce Wayland roadmap is the gradual departure from relying on XWayland for compatibility. Instead, the team has chosen to adopt wlroots over libmutter. This shift is aimed at enhancing the integration of Wayland within the Xfce desktop environment, promising a more native and seamless experience.

Recognizing the importance of ensuring the functionality of existing X11 applications and workflows, the Xfce team is engaged in critical discussions on how to achieve seamless backward compatibility during the transition. The goal is to strike a balance that allows users to enjoy the benefits of Wayland while still supporting legacy applications.

This delicate balancing act is crucial to preserving the user experience that Xfce users appreciate, ensuring a smooth and gradual shift towards Wayland without sacrificing functionality.

Xfce 4.20: A Glimpse into the Future with an Experimental Wayland Session

Excitingly, the Xfce team has expressed optimism about featuring an experimental Wayland session in the upcoming Xfce 4.20 release. While there is no concrete timeline for when Xfce with Wayland will reach stable status, the continual progress is promising. While the Wayland porting is in progress, the X11 will not be dropped anytime soon.

For Xfce 4.20, the plan is, to add preliminary support to Wayland to core components without losing X11 support. This doesn’t mean that by the next major release an Xfce session on Wayland will offer all existing features, but we hope it will be minimally usable. We also intend to continue refining our applications to work acceptably on Wayland (those that already work or can be made to work with low effort). Xfce team

The Xfce desktop is built using small pieces of components such as window managers, panels, apps, plugins etc. As of the development update, most of the components have been ported to Wayland.

Here’s a list from the official roadmap:

Xfce core components

Component Wayland Support exo yes libxfce4ui yes libxfce4util yes thunar yes xfce4-appfinder yes xfce4-panel yes xfce4-session no xfce4-settings yes xfconf yes xfdesktop yes xfwm4 no xfce4-power-manager yes tumbler yes garcon yes thunar-volman yes xfce4-dev-tools yes

Applications

Component Wayland Support xfce4-terminal yes mousepad yes xfce4-notifyd yes xfdashboard no xfce4-taskmanager yes xfce4-mixer yes ristretto yes catfish yes xfburn yes parole yes xfce4-screenshooter no xfce4-screensaver no xfmpc yes xfce4-volumed-pulse no xfce4-dict yes gigolo yes xfce4-panel-profiles yes

Thunar plugin

Component Wayland Support thunar-archive-plugin yes thunar-media-tags-plugin yes thunar-shares-plugin yes thunar-vcs-plugin yes

Panel plugins

Component Wayland Support xfce4-battery-plugin yes xfce4-calculator-plugin yes xfce4-clipman-plugin yes xfce4-cpufreq-plugin yes xfce4-cpugraph-plugin yes xfce4-datetime-plugin yes xfce4-diskperf-plugin yes xfce4-docklike-plugin no xfce4-embed-plugin no xfce4-eyes-plugin yes xfce4-fsguard-plugin yes xfce4-generic-slider yes xfce4-genmon-plugin yes xfce4-indicator-plugin yes xfce4-mailwatch-plugin yes xfce4-mount-plugin yes xfce4-mpc-plugin yes xfce4-netload-plugin yes xfce4-notes-plugin yes xfce4-places-plugin yes xfce4-pulseaudio-plugin yes xfce4-sample-plugin yes xfce4-sensors-plugin yes xfce4-smartbookmark-plugin yes xfce4-statusnotifier-plugin no xfce4-stopwatch-plugin yes xfce4-systemload-plugin yes xfce4-time-out-plugin yes xfce4-timer-plugin yes xfce4-verve-plugin yes xfce4-wavelan-plugin yes xfce4-weather-plugin yes xfce4-whiskermenu-plugin yes xfce4-windowck-plugin no xfce4-xkb-plugin no

As you can see, the majority of the components are ported already.

But, the important one, i.e. Xfce window manager (xfwm4) is still being worked on. Without xfwm4, the desktop overall won’t work.

Undoubtedly, a considerable amount of work lies ahead for the Xfce team to fully implement Wayland support. The challenges extend beyond the desktop environment itself, as Wayland’s broader adoption requires collaboration with hardware manufacturers and driver developers. However, the Xfce team remains committed to navigating these challenges and delivering a Wayland experience that meets the high standards set by the Xfce legacy.

If you want to give it a try and test, you need to manually install Weston and compile components separately. Then launch them in Wayland session.

A detailed testing guide is available on this page.

Recent articles from DebugPoint.com

Share this: Tweet

Mastodon



Reddit



Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

Email

Pocket

