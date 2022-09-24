Weekly Roundup 22.02

DebugPoint Weekly Roundup #22.06: NVIDIA Open Sources CV-CUDA, Rust-Based FreeBSD Kernel and More

by

Here’s the weekly roundup #22.06 for you across the GNU/Linux and tech world.

Welcome to the DebugPoint Weekly roundup #22.06, where you can find all the happenings from this week, mainly from the Linux and open-source space. It’s been an eventful week where many app updates arrive, whereas some significant releases from Distros and desktops.

Here’s what happened this week.

DebugPoint Weekly Roundup #22.06

🎯 Spotlight updates from GNU/Linux

  • Work started to fix the brightness control work for Linux Kernel to solve the long-pending problem with brightness, announced in Linux Plumbers Conferences (LPC) 2022. [read the paper]
  • Linux Kernel 6.0 – RC6 is out (final release expected in early October). [read more]
  • NVIDIA open sources CV-CUDA library for end-to-end computer vision and image processing pipelines. [read more]
  • AlmaLinux (community owned CentOS replacement) selects first board. [read more]
  • Ubuntu discards any possibility of having Flatpak package of the new Flutter-based Software app. [read more]

📌 Top Articles this week from DebugPoint

GNOME Files Introduces Most-Requested Feature: New File Menu
How to Install Fedora Linux in Oracle VirtualBox

🖥️ Desktop Environment and Linux Distro

  • Google Summer of Code 2022 (GSOC 2022) brings new features to Xfce apps. [read more]
  • MX-21.2.1 released (minor) with Grub updates from Debian Linux. [read more]
  • $MLinux 41.0 series BETA is out. Final release is due soon. [read more]

🔖 Application Updates

  • Avidemux video editor is out with 2.8.1, bringing audio, video and several updates. [read more]
  • FileZilla Client 3.61.0 is released as a minor bug fix update. [read more]
  • Krita drawing app gets Intel as the Gold Sponsor for development fund. [read more]
  • Firefox 105 Released with gesture based navigation (Win only) [read more]

💡 Interesting updates across the web

  • Systemd now available in Windows 11 and you can actually run Snap apps. [read more]
  • Framework laptop manufacturer and Google ties up to develop a Chromebook. [read more]
  • Rust-based FreeBSD Kernel is developed as POC. [read more]

Wrapping Up

That’s about this week’s weekly roundup #22.06. Please let me know in the comment box if you know some exciting news stories we might have missed this week.

See you in the next round-up. Happy weekend.

