DebugPoint Weekly Roundup #22.04: DNA-Based Storage, Deepin Teases Testing Channel + More

Welcome to the DebugPoint Weekly roundup #22.04, where you can find all the happenings from this week, mainly from the Linux and open-source space. It’s been a quiet week all around in the distro and desktop space. A bunch of app updates made it a worthy one.

Here’s what happened this week.

🎯 Spotlight updates from GNU/Linux

Linux Kernel 6.0 release candidate 4 (rc-4) is out for testing and slowly moving towards stability. [read more]

Slackware-based distro Salix 15.0 is released with Xfce 4.16 and other improvements. [read more]

Deepin Linux teases a new Testing Channel option in its control center to enable users to test (much like Windows developer preview) [read more]

📌 Top Articles this week from DebugPoint

🖥️ Desktop Environment and Linux Distro

KDE Plasma 5.25.5 (the last point release of this release) is out with bug fixes and minor improvements. [read more]

GNOME 43 Misses Window to Merge Ubuntu’s Triple Buffering Patch. [read more]

GNOME Maps started porting to GTK 4. A part of it arrives in GNOME 43 release. [read more]

elementary Team gave us updates about the ongoing work on elementary OS 7 with GTK 4 porting and responsive design. [read more]

🔖 Application Updates

Blender released the 3.3 LTS version with vast amount of features. [read more]

KDE’s Kaidan Messaging App Plans for Encrypted Audio and Video Calls. [read more]

digiKam photography program brings massive updates with version 7.8. [read more]

LibreOffice 7.3.6 Community version release with updates and bug fixes. [read more]

museeks – cross platform music player releases version 0.13.1. [read more]

KPhotoalbum 5.9 released with updates and new features. [read more]

Rolisteam – virtual tabletop game software releases version 1.9.0 [read more]

Distrobox releases version 1.40 with a huge number of updates and bug fixes. [read more]

💡 Interesting updates across the web

GNOME team published the design of possible revamp of Sound page in settings window. [read more]

Synthetic DNA based data storage startup Catalog partners with Seagate for DNS based data storage platform! [read more]

Wrapping Up

That’s about this week’s weekly roundup #22.04. Do let me know in the comment box if you know some exciting news stories this week that we might have missed.

See you in the next round-up. Happy weekend.

