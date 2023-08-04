Paint the Mythical Minotaur: Ubuntu 23.10 Wallpaper Competition is LIVE!

Get ready to showcase your creative prowess in the Ubuntu 23.10 Wallpaper Competition!

Get ready to wield your creative brush strokes because the much-anticipated Ubuntu 23.10 “Mantic Minotaur” Wallpaper Competition is officially live! Ubuntu fans, developers, and art lovers are invited to contribute their imaginative masterpieces to become a part of the upcoming Ubuntu 23.10 release, slated for October 12, 2023.

As per tradition, the theme of the competition revolves around one of the most iconic mythological creatures from Greek antiquity – The Minotaur. Known for its fearsome and captivating presence, the Minotaur has inspired timeless works of art, and now it’s your chance to add your creative touch to the legendary saga.

Ubuntu 23.10 Wallpaper Competition

The submissions will be collected on the Ubuntu Discourse via a dedicated thread. Once the submission window closes on August 25, 2023 (UTC), the Ubuntu community will have the exciting opportunity to vote for their favourite entries. The top eight submissions that receive the most votes will be included in the Ubuntu 23.10 “Mantic Minotaur” release, immersing millions of users in your artistry.

To ensure a level playing field and adherence to the spirit of the competition, there are some essential rules to follow when submitting your artwork:

Originality: Make sure your artwork is entirely your own creation, and you hold the rights to the image you are submitting. Image Specifications: The full-quality image must be 3840x2160px and can be submitted in PNG, WebP, or JPEG formats. To ensure high-quality images, avoid compression artifacts, pixelation, chromatic aberration, and noise. No Watermarks or Logos: Please refrain from adding any watermarks, names, or logos to your artwork. Licensing: When posting your image, specify the license as either CC BY-SA 4.0 or CC BY 4.0. This licensing ensures proper attribution and promotes sharing and building upon each other’s creative work. Social Media Handles: Don’t forget to include your social media handles (Mastodon, TwitterX) along with your artwork. If your artwork makes it to the final selection, you’ll receive well-deserved recognition and tags on social media platforms.

Let’s mark these important dates on our calendars:

August 4, 2023 (UTC) – Submission window opens.

August 25, 2023 (UTC) – Submission window closes, and voting begins.

September 1, 2023 (UTC) – Voting ends, and the talented winners are announced!

Get ready to sculpt your vision and submit your masterpiece to the Ubuntu 23.10 “Mantic Minotaur” Wallpaper Competition. May your artistic brilliance become integral to Ubuntu’s next great release, and your work be cherished by millions of users worldwide.

So, unleash your inner artist, and let the Minotaur’s legend reign in the digital realm!

Submit your entries here.