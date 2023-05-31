Ubuntu 18.04 (Bionic Beaver) Reaches End of Life Today. Upgrade Now.

Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, codenamed “Bionic Beaver,” has officially reached its end of life today, May 31, 2023.

Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver), the popular operating system series, has officially reached its end of life and has transitioned to Extended Security Maintenance (ESM). As a result, users are strongly urged to upgrade to either Ubuntu Pro or the recently released Ubuntu 22.04 LTS for continued support and security updates.

The Extended Security Maintenance (ESM) service offers commercial support for Ubuntu 18.04 and will be available until April 2028. During this period, Canonical, the company behind Ubuntu, will solely provide critical bug fixes and essential security updates. It’s important to note that accessing ESM requires a subscription to Ubuntu Pro.

There is an alternative solution for general users who may not wish to purchase a subscription. They can upgrade their systems to Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, the preceding long-term support release, before proceeding to the latest 22.04 LTS version. This upgrade path ensures a smooth transition while maintaining system stability and security.

The Ubuntu 18.04 LTS release, known as Bionic Beaver, was initially launched in April 2018. It has since served as a reliable and widely used operating system for numerous individuals and organizations worldwide. However, as with any software release, it is crucial to stay updated to benefit from the latest advancements, security enhancements, and bug fixes.

Ubuntu Pro, the subscription-based version of Ubuntu, offers several advantages to users. Alongside access to the Extended Security Maintenance (ESM) service, it provides a range of premium features and supports tailored for enterprise environments. Ubuntu Pro simplifies system management, offers additional security tools, and ensures compliance with various industry standards.

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, the latest long-term support release, brings forth numerous improvements, including enhanced performance, updated software packages, and extended hardware compatibility. It serves as an ideal choice for both personal and professional users seeking a stable, secure, and feature-rich operating system.

Canonical strongly advises all Ubuntu 18.04 LTS users to plan their migration to either Ubuntu Pro or Ubuntu 22.04 LTS to ensure continued support and protection against potential security vulnerabilities. Staying up to date with the latest software releases is essential to maintain the integrity and reliability of computing systems.

To learn more about the options available for upgrading to Ubuntu Pro or Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, users can visit the official Ubuntu website or consult the comprehensive documentation provided by Canonical.

You can also read the official notes for this.

For upgrade steps, you can read the step-by-step guide below: