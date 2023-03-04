SCALE 20x: Explore FOSS at Southern California’s Top Linux Event

Discover the latest Open Source software and network with like-minded individuals at the annual Southern California Linux Expo SCALE 20x.

The Southern California Linux Expo (SCALE) is an annual event in the Los Angeles area. The event started in 2002 and has since grown to become one of the largest Linux and Open Source events in the United States. SCALE is a non-profit, community-driven event that aims to educate people about Open Source software and promote its use.

Education and community outreach are two of the main goals of SCALE. The event hosts several sessions and workshops designed to educate attendees about Open Source software. Additionally, SCaLE promotes using Open Source technology in local schools and colleges.

This year’s SCALE is the 20th annual event of the community and promises some interesting events on open-source. Furthermore, some of the exciting guest speakers are also planned to attend.

Some of the keynote speakers this year are:

Ken Thompson (Creator of Go and Unix)

Kitty Yeung (Physicist and Artist)

Arun Gupta (Intel and CNCF)

The SCALE 20x will also have an exhibit hall floor with over 100 booths, where attendees can meet with commercial vendors, open-source projects, and recruiters interested in open-source professionals. Some of this year’s exhibitors will include Ubuntu, Red Hat; Datadog; Meta; GNOME, CentOS, AlmaLinux, Rocky Linux, Vanilla OS and more.

Key sessions of SCALE 20x

SCALE 20x starts on March 9, 2023, and closes on March 12, 2023. Multiple sessions and events will run in parallel on all days. Here are some key events that might interest you for this expo:

Thursday, March 9, 2023

Roller Angel: Workshop: Getting Started with FreeBSD

Andrew Zigler: Workshop: How to Build a Custom Collaboration Stack with Open Source Software

Tom King: Introduction to the U-Boot bootloader

Christopher Travers: Crazy Things You Can Do With PostgreSQL Indexes

Friday, March 10, 2023

David Christensen, Elizabeth Christensen: HOW TO TAME A MASTODON: LESSONS FOR POSTGRESQL AT SCALE

Colin Charles: Best Practices for MySQL High Availability in 2023

Taylor Thomas: WebAssembly: A Recovering Kubernetes Engineer’s View of the Future

Alvaro Leiva, Anita Zhang: Workshop: Guided journey into the heart of systemd

Saturday, March 11, 2023

Dustin Laurence: C++ Things You Were Taught To Do Wrong

Tarus Balog: Revisiting Open Source Business Models

Bob Murphy: A brief introduction to Mastodon and the Fediverse.

Bradley Kuhn: Learning From the Big Failures To Improve FOSS Advocacy and Adoption

Karen Bruner: Cloud Native FreeBSD

Dave Stokes: From LAMP Stack to Kube – Moving Your Old Websites into the Cloud Without Leaving Chemical Trails

Brooks Townsend, Taylor Thomas: Using WebAssembly Now: It’s Easier Than You Think

Sunday, March 12, 2023

Beinan Wang, Chunxu Tang: Accelerate Distributed SQL Workloads for Big Data in the Cloud

Adam Gordon Bell: Build your Container Runtime with chroot

Michel Salim: Upstream First: Meta’s Linux Userspace, meet Linux Distributions

Bryna Kirzner: Open Source Career Day Hiring Manager Insights

The detailed event calendar, room number and other information are on this page.

If you’re interested in Open Source technology and want to learn more, the Southern California Linux Expo is the perfect event. With a focus on education and community outreach, SCALE 20x is a great way to connect with like-minded individuals and discover the latest Open Source software.