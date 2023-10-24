qBittorrent 4.6.0 Released with I2P Support

The open-source torrent software – qBittorrent, has just released its latest and greatest version – qBittorrent 4.6.0. This is no minor tweak; it’s a significant upgrade, marking the first major release since November 2022, when qBittorrent 4.5 was released.

Existing users can quickly check for updates by heading over to “Help” and selecting “Check for updates.” Alternatively, you can click “Help” and then “About” to find out your current version. For those who are planning for a fresh install, you can download the new release from the official project website. Let’s dive into what makes this release so special.

qBittorrent 4.6.0

Introducing I2P Support

The highlight of qBittorrent 4.6.0 is the introduction of support for I2P, which stands for the “Invisible Internet Project.” I2P is all about taking your privacy to the next level. It utilizes a fully encrypted privacy network layer that conceals your online activities and location. Unlike conventional networks, I2P doesn’t rely on servers. Instead, it leverages a decentralized approach, with peers contributing a portion of their resources to fellow network participants.

What does this mean for you?

The maintainers promise that when I2P is active, “no one can see where traffic is coming from, where it is going, or what the contents are.” Your online activities remain truly invisible.

Additional new features

The official release notes are packed with a multitude of features to enhance your torrenting experience. Here are a few highlights:

Customize Your Experience: You now have the power to move newly added torrents to the top of the queue, ensuring that your latest downloads get top priority. Additionally, an editor for the default theme is at your disposal, letting you personalize the client’s appearance to your heart’s content. Manage Your Torrents Effortlessly: If you save torrents to different drives or folders, the ability to sort torrents by save path is a real game-changer. It makes organization a breeze, catering to users with diverse storage preferences. Enhanced RSS Functionality: The RSS feed feature has received a boost. You can now edit RSS feed URLs, which is particularly handy when your favourite sources switch domains or servers. Stay up to date with the latest content effortlessly. Web User Interface Improvements: The optional web user interface now allows you to rename multiple files with ease, making your torrent management more user-friendly. It also introduces support for subcategories and a log viewer. Not to mention, qBittorrent now logs entries when duplicate torrents are added, and displays filtered port numbers in logs for added convenience.

Overall, this upgrade promises to make your BitTorrent experience even more enjoyable and secure.

You can download this version for your Linux distributions using Flatpak & Flathub. Head over to this page to download.

Via qBittorrent news