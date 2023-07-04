Peppermint OS Gets a Major Makeover with Debian 12 ‘Bookworm’

Peppermint OS shakes things up with Debian 12 ‘Bookworm’ and new branding.

Peppermint OS with Debian 12 base

The Peppermint OS team has announced the release of the latest version of their Debian-based distribution, integrating the highly anticipated Debian 12 “Bookworm”. This rebase brings a refreshed and simplified experience to users, with changes in branding and adjustments to the welcome screen, among other enhancements.

Peppermint OS, recently moved to the Xfce desktop environment, has been rebased by embracing the cutting-edge features of Debian 12. As the latest iteration of the universal operating system, Debian 12 promises extended support for many years to come, making it an excellent choice for the foundation of Peppermint OS.

One of the prominent changes in this release is a shift in branding. The Peppermint OS team has updated their branding, signalling a departure from the classic Peppermint look. As part of this update, the team has opted for a more simplistic neofetch configuration and moved away from the iconic sweet logo. So, the neofetch is now shown without any logo. Peppermint OS old logo Peppermint OS new logo

Moreover, they have decided to do away with over-branding elements like the Menu icon, streamlining the overall user experience.

In addition to the visual changes, the welcome screen has undergone reorganization for a more straightforward approach. While the general look remains familiar, the “Welcome to Peppermint OS” section has received notable improvements. It now includes options like “Suggested,” allowing users to conveniently select suggested packages recommended by the team. Furthermore, users can now access the Peppermint Hub, Peppermint Documentation (Pep Docs), and build logs on Sourceforge to review changes with ease. As part of this reorganization, the team decided to omit the Reddit option from the Community section.

Revamped welcome app

Additionally, the team has updated Kumo to use lua, enhancing its functionality and streamlined the GUI for improved usability.

In terms of the OS base, Peppermint OS has transitioned to the stable version of Debian Bookworm. This ensures users benefit from the latest improvements and security features from Debian’s development community.

To further enrich the user experience, Peppermint OS now comes with a selection of new Marawaita themes and Tela Icons, allowing users to personalize their desktops to their liking.

At its core, it is powered by Xfce 4.18 and Linux Kernel 6.1, as per Debian Bookworm. You can download this version using the below page. If you are using the earlier version of Peppermint OS, you can upgrade your system. Also, the Peppermint OS team is working on an upgrader which will be released in the coming days. And you can wait for the upgrader tool as well if you feel so.

Via announcement, change log.