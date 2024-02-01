ONLYOFFICE Docs 8.0 Delivers PDF Forms, RTL, Goal Seek + More

A new major release of ONLYOFFICE docs 8.0 is now available to download. Here’s what’s new.

The much-awaited ONLYOFFICE Docs 8.0 has landed, bringing many powerful features and enhancements. Let’s dive into the exciting updates that this version has to offer.

OnlyOffice Docs 8.0

ONLYOFFICE docs 8.0: What’s New

Fillable PDF Forms

In version 8.0, ONLYOFFICE introduces the ability to create and fill out complex forms in the universally recognized PDF format. Utilizing the versatile DOCXF templates, users can seamlessly insert various field types, style texts, and collaborate on forms with their team. The transition from the proprietary OFORM format to industry-standard PDF ensures compatibility and ease of integration for developers.

This update streamlines form creation within ONLYOFFICE and enhances interoperability, allowing users to work with professional forms seamlessly across different applications.

Fillable PDF in ONLYOFFICE Docs 8

Bidirectional Text & RTL Interface

In response to user feedback, version 8.0 introduces partial support for bidirectional text in documents and presentations. While it may not cover all aspects of RTL-based scripts, this feature marks significant progress. Users can activate the RTL interface in beta mode, providing a glimpse into the enhanced capabilities.

The addition of bidirectional text support caters to users working with languages that follow RTL scripts, contributing to a more inclusive and user-friendly editing experience.

Enhanced Accessibility

Building on the accessibility features introduced in version 7.5, ONLYOFFICE now offers full functionality for Screen Readers, making document editing more accessible for blind or visually impaired users. The inclusion of features like a Tab for OK/Cancel buttons in interface dialogues ensures a smoother experience.

Full-Screen Reader support enhances inclusivity, allowing a broader user base to leverage the power of ONLYOFFICE Docs for their document editing needs.

Spreadsheets

Improvements in spreadsheet

In the spreadsheets app, version 8.0 introduces the Goal Seek feature, enabling users to find the input value needed to achieve a desired formula result. The Chart Wizard recommends chart types based on selected data, simplifying the visualization process. Additional features like Series creation, link retrieval, and improved printing options enhance overall usability.

Usability

To enhance team collaboration, version 8.0 allows users to add avatars for better team visualization. The document editor’s left panel for comments receives an optimization boost, making it even more user-friendly.

Improved collaboration features contribute to a more seamless and engaging editing experience for teams working on shared documents.

Other updates

In the presentation app, users can now set the final colour for colour-changing animation effects, providing more control and customization options.

Moreover, version 8.0 also introduces an updated UI for plugins, enabling users to use multiple visual plugins simultaneously. The addition of a Changelog tab for each plugin in the Plugin Manager enhances transparency about updates.

Performance testing reveals that actions such as file creation and opening are up to 20% faster compared to version 7.5.1. Coupled with the ability to support 100,000 simultaneous connections (for server set-up), ONLYOFFICE Docs 8.0 promises a faster and more robust editing experience.

Download

You can download the desktop version for free using the links below for all Linux distributions.

Ubuntu, Linux Mint and others: https://download.onlyoffice.com/install/desktop/editors/linux/onlyoffice-desktopeditors_amd64.deb

Fedora and related: https://download.onlyoffice.com/install/desktop/editors/linux/onlyoffice-desktopeditors.x86_64.rpm

Arch Linux (using yay helper):

yay -S onlyoffice-bin

Flatpak install:

flatpak install flathub org.onlyoffice.desktopeditors

Snap install:

sudo snap install onlyoffice-desktopeditors

For other download options, visit the official website.

Via release notes.

