Introducing Mozilla Monitor Plus: Auto-remove Personal Data from Breach

To keep you safe online in the easiest way, Mozilla Monitor, formerly known as Firefox Monitor, has unveiled its latest paid subscription service – Mozilla Monitor Plus.

This service keeps you informed about potential breaches and goes a step further by automatically removing your personal information from data broker sites, offering a comprehensive solution to protect your digital identity.

The digital landscape is evolving, and with 42% of young adults aged 18-24 expressing a growing interest in understanding the information companies possess about them, the need for robust privacy tools has never been more apparent. Mozilla, known for its commitment to user privacy, has responded to this demand with the launch of Monitor Plus.

Tony Amaral-Cinotto, Product Manager of Mozilla Monitor at Mozilla, highlighted the evolution of the service, stating, “When we launched Monitor, our goal was to help people discover where their personal info may have been exposed. Now, with Monitor Plus, we’ll help people take back their exposed data from data broker sites that are trying to sell it.”

So, how does it work?

Step One: Discover Where Your Information is Exposed

More than 10 million users have already benefited from Mozilla Monitor’s breach alerts. Now, with the introduction of a free one-time scan, you can take the next step in understanding the extent of their exposure. By providing basic information such as first and last name, current city and state, date of birth, and email address, users can initiate a comprehensive search for their exposed information. This encrypted data, in accordance with Mozilla’s privacy policy, ensures accurate search results without compromising user privacy.

The scan goes beyond notifying users of potential breaches, delving into data broker sites that profit from selling personal information. This includes details ranging from names, addresses, and phone numbers to more sensitive data like family member names, criminal history, school districts, and hobbies. The service also identifies high-risk breaches involving critical information such as social security numbers, credit card details, and bank account information.

Scanning for exposure

Passwords are now protected

Step Two: Reclaim Your Privacy with Monitor Plus

For users seeking an effortless and continuous solution, Mozilla Monitor Plus offers an annual subscription priced at $8.99 per month ($107.88 a year). This subscription provides an automatic and ongoing process of requesting the removal of personal information from data broker sites. Mozilla Monitor Plus stands out by scanning monthly, ensuring that your information stays off these sites effectively.

A notable advantage of Monitor Plus is its coverage, removing personal information from over 190+ data broker sites – twice the number offered by other competitors. The convenience of setting it and forgetting it, coupled with the comprehensive coverage, positions Monitor Plus as a robust tool for safeguarding your digital identity.

Initially, the Monitor Plus free scan and subscription service will be available to users based in the United States, and hopefully will be launched for other countries in the coming days.

You can access the service at https://monitor.mozilla.org/ (requires Firefox account)

For more details, visit the official announcement.

Image credits: Mozilla

