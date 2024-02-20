LXQt 2.0 Plans for Qt6 Porting and Wayland Session

Some important updates to the lightweight LXQt 2.0 developments in terms of Qt6 and Wayland ports.

We’ve got some exciting news about LXQt, the lightweight desktop environment! The developers have announced plans to update the Qt6 library and add support for the Wayland protocol.

This is all part of a bigger effort to modernize and improve LXQt, and it’s going to bring some great benefits for users.

First up, LXQt 2.0 will be transitioning to the Qt6 library. This means that the desktop environment will be able to take advantage of all the latest features and improvements that Qt6 has to offer. This update is scheduled for release in April of this year, 2024 and will also include some new features and improvements.

One of the most exciting new features is the “Fancy Menu” application menu. This new menu categorizes applications and provides a summary view of all installed applications and a list of frequently used programs. Plus, the search functionality has been improved, making it even easier to find and launch applications.

The new two-panel menu planned for LXQt 2.0

Another significant change is the addition of support for the Wayland protocol. This means that LXQt will be able to take advantage of the latest advancements in display server technology, providing a more secure and efficient desktop environment.

Don’t worry, though: the transition to Wayland won’t result in any major changes, and the desktop will still be modular and organized in the classic desktop style.

LXQt 2.0 will also be able to work with all composite managers based on the wlroots library, including labwc, wayfire, kwin_wayland, sway, and Hyprland. However, the best results have been achieved using labwc.

The developers have already ported most of the LXQt components to Qt6 and Wayland, including the panel, desktop, file manager, image viewer, permission management system, volume control component, and global hotkeys.

LXQt 2.0 desktop by the LXQt team

However, the screen configurator, the screenshot program, and the global keyboard shortcut handler have not yet been ported to Wayland. Overall, the transition to Qt6 and the addition of Wayland support will bring some great benefits to LXQt users, including improved performance, security, and a more modern desktop environment.

Plus, the new features and improvements in LXQt 2.0.0, like the Fancy Menu and support for composite managers based on the wlroots library, will make the desktop environment even more user-friendly and efficient.

Qt6 porting development link

Wayland updates link

