LibreOffice Plans for Calendar-Based Versioning: Next Release Set as “24.2”

LibreOffice developers are ditching the old versioning system for something more intuitive.

In a move that’s set to simplify versioning and enhance user experience, the LibreOffice team has planned a significant shift in their versioning strategy. Say goodbye to the traditional major and minor version numbers, and prepare for a more intuitive and user-friendly approach.

Starting with the next release, LibreOffice will adopt a year.month-based versioning system and the upcoming iteration will bear the version number 24.2.

Just a few days ago, LibreOffice 7.6 hit the scene with many major updates and improvements, catching the attention of users who favour a FOSS office suite. Among the exciting changes and enhancements introduced in this latest release, one standout revelation has been the transformation of their versioning scheme.

So, what does this mean for users and the broader LibreOffice community?

In the past, LibreOffice version numbers were a tad perplexing. With each release, the version number increased, making it challenging for users to grasp the significance of updates and changes. For instance, trying to decipher the difference between version 7.5.5 and 7.5.6 was no easy feat. At least from a general users perspective.

However, with the adoption of a calendar-based numbering system, LibreOffice is set to put an end to this confusion. Instead of tying version numbers to specific feature updates or patch releases, LibreOffice’s new approach will align version numbers with a year.month format. This shift will decouple version numbers from the specifics of what’s included in each release, allowing for a clearer understanding of the software’s evolution.

Here’s the key takeaway: The next LibreOffice release, following 7.6, will be known as LibreOffice 24.2. This versioning scheme will continue, with subsequent releases planned for 24.8, 25.2, 25.8, 26.2, and so on, maintaining a six-month release cadence.

Note: The current LibreOffice 7.6 series will continue its normal versioning scheme, i.e. until LibreOffice 7.6.7 EOL (June 12, 2024).

But why make this change, you might ask?

First and foremost, it’s a reflection of the maturity of the LibreOffice codebase. The current versioning system no longer adequately conveys the significance of updates and changes. By shifting to a year.month-based versioning system, LibreOffice aims to streamline development efforts, simplify bug tracking, and enhance the user experience. It ensures that users can easily refer back to specific versions without getting bogged down in the complexities of feature comparisons.

In essence, this move aligns LibreOffice’s versioning strategy with industry best practices and sets the stage for a more user-friendly and transparent experience for Linux users and the broader LibreOffice community.

Via ESC meeting notes