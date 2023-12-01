KDE Plasma 6 Beta 1 Now Available for Testing

The KDE team has just unveiled the first beta release of KDE Plasma 6, along with KDE Frameworks 6 libraries and KDE Gear + applications, collectively deemed a “megarelease”.

As we eagerly wait for the stable versions of KDE Plasma 6.0, KDE Gear 24.02, and KDE Frameworks 6.0, this beta release serves as a critical milestone. It marks the phase where development focuses on refining the user experience, ironing out any remaining issues, and preparing for the imminent stable release. Users can expect enhanced features, improved hardware support, and a desktop environment ready to adopt the latest technologies.

KDE Plasma 6 introduces a slew of exciting features, built on the latest Qt release, Qt 6. This foundational framework ensures a seamless integration with the Plasma desktop environment. Some notable features include basic opt-in HDR support, expanded default app options, Islamic calendar support, time zone conversion in KRunner, power profiles OSD, sound theme support, and the introduction of the new “Ocean” default sound theme.

KDE Plasma 6 running in Neon Unstable

Looking ahead, the KDE team has planned another Beta 2 release before Christmas, followed by two release candidates in January 2024. If all goes according to plan, the final version of KDE Plasma 6, alongside applications and frameworks, will make its official debut on February 28, 2024.

For early adopters eager to explore the capabilities of KDE Plasma 6, the KDE Neon unstable edition and other mediums are available for testing. You can find all the links below.

However, it’s important to note that this is a beta release, not intended for production systems or daily use. You should be prepared for potential bugs and instabilities, as this phase focuses on refining the overall user experience.

Via beta release announcement